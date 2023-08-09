Julen Lopetegui has finally parted ways with Wolves, and former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil will assume his role as manager. The Spanish coach was at odds with the club’s ownership for months. Wolves have been dealing with financial issues, which has meant little spending so far in the transfer window. Reports in the spring suggested that the club must soon pay over $130 million in bank loans.

Club claims ‘differences of opinion’ in decision

“While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinion on some key topics, and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign,” Matt Hobbs, sporting director at Wolves stated on Tuesday.

“After a successful preseason, full of hard work and good performances, Julen and his staff leave the squad in great shape ahead of the season opener next week, which will give his successor the best possible platform for success.”

Wolves only hired Lopetegui back in November. The team sat bottom of the Premier League when the Spaniard arrived at the club. Nevertheless, the former Porto and Sevilla coach guided Wolves to safety during the 2022/23 campaign. The West Midlands side ended up finishing 13th on the season.

Wolves quickly hire Gary O’Neil to succeed Spaniard

The move to part ways with their manager did not come at a particularly great time. Wolves start their 2023/24 season on Monday against Manchester United. However, the club has moved quickly to name Gary O’Neil as their new head coach.

“We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club,” proclaimed Hobbs. “He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.”

Much like Lopetegui, O’Neil also helped his former team avoid relegation during the 2022/23 season. Previously with Bournemouth, the Englishman arrived after just four matches into the most recent campaign. O’Neil took the Cherries to safety thanks to quality wins against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. However, the South Coast club also recorded key wins against eventual relegation sides Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton.

O’Neil will now essentially have four days with his new players to prepare for a trip to Old Trafford. Wolves have managed to win at the historic arena just once since 1980.

