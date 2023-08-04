Reports indicate that barely nine months after joining Wolves, Julen Lopetegui is considering quitting Molineux.

The team’s fortunes improved greatly with the arrival of the Spanish coach in November 2022. Through his leadership, they were able to complete the 2022-23 season in a respectable 13th position.

However, Lopetegui initially caused concern as the season was winding down. With the club’s transfer policy so limited, he wondered how long he would be allowed to stay.

Wolves have only signed two players this summer

Since joining the Wolverhampton side last year, the 56-year-old revealed that he was unaware of the club’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues, which had an enormous effect on his transfer budget. As a result, the club has lost several high-profile players.

The list now includes Raul Jimenez to Premier League rivals Fulham and club captain Ruben Neves, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal at the start of the window.

In the meantime, Wolves finalized permanent deals with loanees Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore. Additionally, the only new players arriving are Matt Doherty and Tom King. Both joined in the 2023 transfer window. Moreover, Doherty is a player returning to the club after a few struggling seasons at Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

Lopetegui could quit club before start of season

As a consequence, The Mirror reports that Lopetegui is weighing his options at Molineux. In fact, he may decide to depart. Reminder, the Premier League campaign starts in less than two weeks.

It has been claimed that he is unhappy with the club’s transfer dealings. In addition, he reportedly thinks they lack the necessary personnel to compete in the English Premier League next season.

In a podcast last week, Lopetegui expressed his displeasure with the club: “We went to a plan B [with transfers], trying to think about cost-effective players, but we can’t develop this plan, too. We lost a lot of players and we think the club want to sell more players.

“It’s a pity because you are thinking at any moment key players can come and, in the end, they don’t for different reasons. We were excited by this new plan, but now we don’t have this plan because we don’t have any new players.’

