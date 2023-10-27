Chelsea has an opportunity on the horizon in the upcoming January transfer window to land Aaron Ramsdale. The goalkeeper currently maintains a spot on the sideline for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

The Gunners’ manager chose to relegate the English shot-stopper to the bench. Instead, David Raya has taken over as the club’s primary goalkeeper. In fact, Ramsdale has been out of Arsenal’s starting lineup since their match against Manchester United last month.

In the midst of the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Chelsea, the fervent away supporters chanted Aaron Ramsdale’s name. When questioned about this fan tribute after the match, Arteta responded, “It’s fantastic. I have a deep appreciation for Aaron, and I would sing his praises every day as well.”

“We sang in unison for him yesterday because he recently became a father, which is an incredibly heartwarming moment. Aaron possesses a unique charisma and personality, and he’s genuinely cherished within the team.”

In his absence, Raya has been the go-to choice for all six Premier League matches. The Spaniard conceded six goals and displayed some nervous performances during this period. Despite all that, it appears that Arteta is leaning toward keeping the Spaniard as his preferred option.

Chelsea takes notice of Aaron Ramsdale

Chelsea have thus taken notice of the uncertainty surrounding Ramsdale’s playing time. According to sports journalist Ben Jacobs from CBS, the Blues might consider making a move for the 25-year-old in January.

On Simon Phillips’ website, Jacobs addressed the fans’ frequent questions about the club’s potential interest in Aaron Ramsdale during the January transfer window. He confirmed that several clubs are closely monitoring the shot-stopper’s situation, and this includes Chelsea.

Ramsdale’s motivation stems from his desire to secure the starting goalkeeper position for England in the Euro 2024 tournament and challenge Jordan Pickford. It is clear that he believes he cannot achieve this while sitting on the bench. However, it is important to note that as of the present moment, Mauricio Pochettino’s side has not made a substantial effort to sign him.

Robert Sanchez could lose place at Stamford Bridge soon

While the Blues did acquire Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer, the Spaniard’s form has been inconsistent, with recent errors in crucial matches. Sanchez’s struggles have raised concerns at Stamford Bridge, possibly leading Tedd Boehly to explore the idea of signing Ramsdale.

While Sanchez has delivered some impressive performances since joining the club, instances like this suggest that he still has some work to do in order to fully convince that he is the long-term No.1 goalkeeper. It remains to be seen if Djordje Petrovic will be given the chance to earn minutes in the EFL Cup match against Blackburn. That game may mark his first opportunity to shine with Chelsea.

However, any move for Ramsdale depends on Arsenal’s willingness to part ways with the goalkeeper. Also, Ramsdale has a say in whether he moves to a London rival. Indeed, the world of soccer is famous for its unpredictability. Regardless, this move presents certain challenges.

Releasing Aaron Ramsdale could be a tough decision for Mikel Arteta, particularly when it involves a neighboring rival in Chelsea. Additionally, Ramsdale himself would need to contemplate such a move, especially considering Chelsea’s absence from the UEFA Champions League competition.

