After extending his contract with Liverpool last year, Mohamed Salah’s lawyer has now discussed the financial terms of his weekly salary.

Liverpool‘s Mohamed Salah is one of the most recognizable names in sport, and his agency have made sure to negotiate a salary that reflects his star status. After months of conjecture, the 31-year-old signed a three-year contract in the summer of 2022 and put an end to the rumors.

However, the process of coming to terms was apparently far from simple. With rumors of interest from other teams, it was unclear whether Salah would decide to remain at Anfield. The Egyptian had openly stated his desire to stay with the club, but negotiations were lengthy and fraught with obstacles.

A compromise was reached in the end that was acceptable to all sides; Salah’s new salary was unknown, although was is believed to be about $427,000 per week. Now, the player’s adviser Rammy Abbas has just spoken up and shed some new light on the situation.

How much does Salah really earn per year?

Negotiations that led to Salah’s new deal with Liverpool will be used as a case study at Harvard Business School. The research, a copy of which was provided to The Guardian, reveals several previously unknown details. This includes how the 31-year-old’s almost departed Anfield.

“When you have put your requests on the table and you don’t get anything you’ve asked for, you have to start thinking about parting ways. We conservatively expect the total amount received by Mohamed [Salah] and the image rights companies over the next few years from both his playing contract and his image rights contracts to be somewhere between $57m and $65.5m per year.”

“Now, Mohamed’s endorsements are [each] in the $4.2m to $7.4 range – him joining Liverpool was a game-changer.” Accordingly, Salah is making close to $1.2 million a week, even by the most modest of estimates.

Egyptian was close to leaving Anfield

Salah was on the verge of leaving Liverpool, according to his lawyer. The pair discussed the situation in detail before reaching an agreement to stay. The amount of the Egyptian’s ‘variable salary’ was a source of controversy. This is incentive compensation for meeting specified performance and attendance targets.

The arrangement initially included a lower amount of variable compensation for Liverpool, which they hoped to increase. Abbas countered that this would need an increase in the contract’s total worth, which the Reds finally conceded.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo