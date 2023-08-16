After Chelsea defeated the Reds in the race for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Liverpool identified Cheick Doucoure as a new option in the defensive midfield. The current Crystal Palace player could cost less than $65 million, which is less than rumored deals for both Caicedo and Lavia. The 23-year-old Doucoure made 34 Premier League appearances with the Eagles last season. He provided three assists in his debut season in England.

Jürgen Klopp sees Doucoure as a natural replacement in the No. 6 position. Liverpool said farewell to both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the two key players in that position. Moreover, Stefan Bajcetic is still recuperating from an injury picked up last campaign. Consequently, Liverpool does not have a natural defensive midfielder in its current squad.

Caicedo and Lavia were two players that Liverpool had a strong connection with. At times, Liverpool had deals agreed for both players. However, both midfielders opted for a Chelsea move, and the Blues prepared larger bids than the Anfield club.

This time around, the interest in Doucoure is not as consistent across the league, which means Liverpool had a fairly clear path to sign him. However, the Independent reports Crystal Palace is hesitant about losing more players this transfer window. Palace has lost Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur. The latter two both worked in the defensive midfield, just like Doucoure. Losing the Mali international would mean three holding midfielders left Selhurst Park in one transfer window.

Cheick Doucoure is becoming a necessity at Liverpool

If Liverpool prepares a large enough bid, though, Palace would be smart to accept. Personal terms are not an issue for Doucoure as he is ready to accept a move to Anfield. However, Palace is aware that the defensive midfield is a point of particular weakness for the current Liverpool squad.

As a result, Roy Hodgson may be able to pinch a few more pounds out of Liverpool in any potential transfer of Doucoure.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sebastian Frej