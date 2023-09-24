Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they beat West Ham 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The result means that the Reds keep pace with the reigning Premier League Champions, lying two points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side after the opening six games.

Fine run of form for Liverpool

This was also Liverpool’s fifth consecutive league victory after the opening-day draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham started the brighter of the two sides and missed two golden opportunities to go ahead in the game.

First, Tomas Soucek’s free header was brilliantly saved by Alisson in the Liverpool goal in the sixth minute before Michail Antonio headed wide from a goalscoring position.

Penalty gives Liverpool early lead

Liverpool, however, weathered the early storm and went ahead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot.

Mohamed Salah was brought down by Nayef Aguerd and the Egyptian striker made no mistake from the spot to give his side the lead.

Jarrod Bowen restored parity for the visitors in the 42nd minute when his goal-bound effort rolled into the back of the net after bouncing off from the near post.

It was all Liverpool, however, after the break. Darwin Nunez should have given his side the lead in the 53rd minute, but the Uruguayan squandered a golden opportunity.

The 24-year-old, however, atoned for his mistake right at the hour mark when he brilliantly finished first time from an exquisite, lofted ball from Alexis MacAllister.

The Reds put the game beyond the Hammers in the 85th minute when Diogo Jota hit the back of the net after a well-worked corner from Liverpool.

The result means that Jurgen Klopp’s side now have 16 points from 6 games and will look to keep their momentum going when they travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

West Ham, meanwhile, will look to bounce back when they host newcomers Sheffield United next weekend before their Carabao Cup assignment in midweek.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images