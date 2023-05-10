Ligue 1 is looking to heighten its marketing strategy in the US. There, it identified the growing soccer audience as a target. Therefore, the French top flight is partnering with rEvolution, a global sports and culture agency with headquarters in Chicago. The aim of the agreement is widespread for the league.

Ligue 1 wants to increase exposure in the US, establish strategic marketing partnerships and enhance awareness of the league. Now, Ligue Un trails the many leagues in terms of popularity. For example, it is behind the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A.

Ben Morel, CEO of LFP Media, says the league is thrilled to get this journey started.

“This partnership is a first stepping stone in our ambition to connect with American fans in an authentic way, showcasing our unique blend of competition, clubs, culture, and commitment to nurturing young talent.”

The beginning of this partnership is a rollout of a creative campaign highlighting the league as an exciting showcase. With top talent across the league, LFP Media wants to bring the league to both passionate fans and casuals.

Ligue 1 marketing in US has tall task

Ligue Un can harken back to its star power. Yet, that appears to be dwindling. All signs point to both Neymar and Lionel Messi, the two biggest imports in the league, leaving this summer. In its US marketing announcement, Ligue 1 did name Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Certainly, the three PSG stars are the biggest draw for casual fans to the league.

The league said it plans to make a lasting impression in the United States with increased collaboration with brands, media partnerships, sponsorship, international matches, and talent development. In the US, beIN SPORTS holds the rights to the league.

Ligue Un can take advantage of some of the relationships rEvolution already has. That could be American Family Insurance, Continental Tire and Lamborghini, just as some examples.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire