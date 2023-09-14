Barcelona continues to fight battles against financial issues courtesy of a revised salary cap from LaLiga.

The Catalan club previously had a spending cap set at $693 million, second only to bitter rivals Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the Spanish top flight has dropped this spending limit to just $288 million. The spending cap is how much money each club can spend each season on players, coaches, and youth teams.

Barcelona drops to third in LaLiga salary cap standings

League officials confirmed every club’s new spending limit on Thursday. Real, once again, has the highest cap at an eye-watering $776 million. Atletico Madrid now have the second-most money to spend at around $316 million. Along with Barca, Sevilla ($179 million) and Villarreal ($152 million) round out LaLiga’s top five spenders.

According to The Athletic, this is the second time this year that the league reduced Barca’s ability to spend money. LaLiga officials also lowered the club’s spending back in February as well. However, the previous reduction was fairly minor. Barca went from being allowed to spend about $700 million in 2022 to $693 million earlier this year.

Club has attempted to ease financial issues this summer

As Barca’s current wage bill is around $427 million, the club must now only be able to spend 50%-60% of any revenue generated. The Spanish giants recently raked in around $112 million by selling six different players during the summer transfer period. This included getting rid of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Franck Kessie. They also cleared the wages of veteran players such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti by allowing the trio to leave as free agents.

Although Barca attempted to generate a bit more money this summer, LaLiga president Javier Tebas has suggested the club continue the sell-off. Tebas was recently asked when the Catalan club may return to normal spending. “It depends on them,” replied the LaLiga president. “Maybe if they sell a great player, it would be a huge step for them.”

Along with seeing some key players depart this summer, Barca made other moves to help ease its financial difficulties as well. The club also recently sold another chunk of its media arm, Barca Studies. Despite moves to help reduce debt, the club still currently has one of the highest wage bills in the world.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto