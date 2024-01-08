Kylian Mbappe is free to choose any team to move to in 2024, and he may have his sights on the Premier League, not Real Madrid. For months, if not years, Real Madrid emerged as the next stopping point in the career of the world-class Frenchman. Yet, the LaLiga side’s lack of commitment to sign Mbappe while under contract with PSG has disappointed Mbappe.

Last week, news emerged that Real Madrid’s waiting game pushed Mbappe to seek other potential clubs. That opened the door for Liverpool to step up its race for Mbappe. Now, Mbappe is going to decide on his future within the next few weeks. That almost fits the parameters of Real Madrid’s ultimatum. Florentino Perez placed a January deadline on Mbappe to decide on his future club. However, Mbappe’s entourage wants the French star to mull over the decision more.

Notably, this does not rule out PSG from retaining their star. According to The Times, Mbappe spoke to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi about his future. The Frenchman confirmed that he had not signed with another club. Also, he has not made up his mind about the future. That leaves PSG in the race to have Mbappe in the fold from 2024 onwards.

PSG is offering Mbappe far more in wages than Real Madrid, which speaks volumes about Mbappe’s wages in the future. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid is venturing outside their salary scale to make Kylian Mbappe the best-paid player in the squad. Still, this fee does not match what Real Madrid was prepared to offer Mbappe last summer. Back then, instead of moving to Real Madrid, the one-year extension with PSG halted Real Madrid’s advances.

Premier League courting Mbappe over Real Madrid

Even though Real Madrid is ready to pay Mbappe, doubts are rising about the club’s ability to sign the Frenchman. It is all on the mind of Mbappe who is ready to succeed now. Real Madrid has made a push to sign younger players to develop for the future. Part of that is attributed to the club’s lesser economic power. Mbappe is already 25 years old and entering the prime years of his career.

The main issue is that PSG has shifted its sporting direction in the same way. After moving away from players like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos, PSG targeted younger players to develop them organically. PSG will hope he extends his contract for one of two reasons. If he extends, Mbappe can play one more year with PSG as it hunts for continental success. Or, PSG can sell its superstar for a nine-figure sum if he agrees to his one-year extension option.

Liverpool, though is lurking while rumors swirl about Real Madrid and PSG.

PSG is confident Liverpool will lose out on Mbappe

Despite Liverpool’s threat, PSG does not seem overly threatened by the Premier League. Instead, the worry only comes from Los Blancos. Kylian Mbappe spoke with Liverpool before resigning with PSG in 2022. Now, Liverpool may have an open slot if Mohamed Salah moves to the Saudi Pro League.

PHOTOS: IMAGO