Adrien Rabiot’s goal early in the second half gave Juventus a huge 1-0 win over Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening. The result meant that the Old Lady trail league leaders Inter Milan by just 2 points having played 18 games. Roma came into this game on the back of a massive 2-0 win over reigning Champions Napoli, but Jose Mourinho’s side hardly created any chances over the course of ninety minutes.
In what was a cagey affair, Juventus came close to taking the lead when Filip Kostic’s goalbound effort was cleared off the line on the stroke of halftime.
The hosts however did take the lead early in the second half as Rabiot scored with a finely taken effort having been played through on goal by Dusan Vlahovic. Federico Chiesa then had a goal ruled out for offside as neither side created any goalscoring opportunities in the last half an hour as Turin side held on for precious three points.
Juventus is right in the thick of the title race, having lost just once all season so far. Yet they still trail Inter who lead the pack heading into the new year. They’ll need to knock off Roma at home in this one to keep pace.
Roma on the other hand seems unlikely to factor into the race for first. However, they are floating outside the European qualification places for next season. A big away win in Turin would have I Giallorossi firmly in the conversation for a 2024/25 Champions League spot.
Juventus vs Roma live updates
Full Time: Juventus 1-0 Roma
The Old Lady hold on for a huge win
90' There will be six minutes of stoppage time
Can Roma get the equaliser here or will Juventus hold on
86' Juventus goal ruled out for offside
Chiesa scores from close range but the English international's goal is rightly ruled out for offside.
84' Roma try to build from the back
The visitors look to build from the back as Cristante's shot on goal is deflected and Juventus clear. Allegri's men hold on.
Just seconds later, Patricio denies Mckennie from close range. The US international should have scored.
75' Into the last fifteen minutes
Neither team is creating much in this half. Roma will certainly look to be aggressive in the closing stages of this game to salvage something.
73' Paredes goes into the book
The Argentine midfielder is shown a yellow for dissent. Can Roma get back into this game
60' Juventus look comfortable
The Old Lady have been very well organized in their backline and aren't allowing any space for Roma to exploit.
48' Juventus 1-0 Roma
Its a brilliant flick from Vlahovic to Rabiot who times a brilliant finish past Patricio. Juventus are ahead early in the second half. VAR confirms the goal after long look.
46' We are underway in the second half
Which team will get the go-ahead goal
Half Time: Juventus 0-0 Roma
Neither side have broken the deadlock as its all to play for in the sceond half.
43' Juventus come close
Its a brilliant strike from Kostic but Ndicka heads the ball off the line. Its the closest either side has come in this game.
40' Into the last five minutes of the first half
Can either side get the opening goal. It has been a very cagey affair so far.
32' Roma come close
Its a poor defensive header out from Danilo and the ball falls for Dybala who comes inches away from scoring the opener. It was a superb out-of-the-boot hit from the Argentine.
27' Neither team creating any chances
Both sides look out of ideas. Meanwhile, Vlahovic goes for an acrobatic effort from outside the box and skies it.
From a counter-attack, Yildiz dances past Llorente and drags his shot wide.
20' Juventus have dominated possession
Both sides have settled down and it looks like an even contest, even though the hosts have more of the ball.
11' Vlahovic is way off target
Vlahovic darts into the Roma defense and shoots over with his right foot.
5' Roma come close
A very bright start from Roma as Cristante's strike takes a deflection and strikes the post. Szczesny was beaten.
We are underway
Roma get us underway in Turin
The team news are in
Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Vlahovic, Yildiz
Roma: Patricio, Ndicka, Llorente, Mancini, Zalewski, Bove, Paredes, Cristante, Nissen, Lukaku, Dybala
