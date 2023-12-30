Adrien Rabiot’s goal early in the second half gave Juventus a huge 1-0 win over Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening. The result meant that the Old Lady trail league leaders Inter Milan by just 2 points having played 18 games. Roma came into this game on the back of a massive 2-0 win over reigning Champions Napoli, but Jose Mourinho’s side hardly created any chances over the course of ninety minutes.

In what was a cagey affair, Juventus came close to taking the lead when Filip Kostic’s goalbound effort was cleared off the line on the stroke of halftime.

The hosts however did take the lead early in the second half as Rabiot scored with a finely taken effort having been played through on goal by Dusan Vlahovic. Federico Chiesa then had a goal ruled out for offside as neither side created any goalscoring opportunities in the last half an hour as Turin side held on for precious three points.

As it happened

It’s an important clash in Serie A as Juventus hosts Roma in a game with big implications as the year ends. You can follow along below with live updates from the Juventus vs AS Roma match.

WHO Juventus vs Roma WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, December 30, 2023 WHERE Paramount+ FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Juventus is right in the thick of the title race, having lost just once all season so far. Yet they still trail Inter who lead the pack heading into the new year. They’ll need to knock off Roma at home in this one to keep pace.

Roma on the other hand seems unlikely to factor into the race for first. However, they are floating outside the European qualification places for next season. A big away win in Turin would have I Giallorossi firmly in the conversation for a 2024/25 Champions League spot.

Juventus vs Roma live updates

Photos: Imago.