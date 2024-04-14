Even though Graham Potter rejected Ajax before, they are reportedly still waiting for him.

After dismissing Maurice Steijn in October 2023, the Eredivisie club are still looking for a new permanent manager. Since then, interim head coach John van’t Schip has failed miserably in his attempts to turn the team’s fortunes around.

As of right now, the Dutch giants are in the midst of their worst season since the Eredivisie league started. Under Maurice Steijn’s leadership, the team began the season in the bottom three; the club appointed John Van ‘t Schip as temporary manager until the end of the season.

With their heaviest-ever loss to bitter Rotterdam rivals Feyenoord—6-0 last weekend—Ajax‘s disgraceful season reached a new low point. Currently, the team is in fifth place in the Eredivisie standings, 33 points behind leaders PSV.

Potter wants England return

Many managers are on Ajax’s radar at the moment, but rumor has it that Graham Potter is their top target. Thus, they reportedly approached the ex-Chelsea and Brighton for a senior coaching position in Amsterdam, according to Sky Sports.

But Potter isn’t keen on playing the part just yet. Rumor has it that Potter has decided against returning to coaching just yet, although talks have supposedly taken place. The two sides met to go over the club’s ambitions and financial situation in Amsterdam.

It is widely believed that Manchester United would consider the 48-year-old when making their decision to fire Erik ten Hag this summer. That could easily rule out taking on a reconstruction project at the Johan Cruyff Arena. What’s more, it would open the door to a potential overhaul at Old Trafford.

Alex Kroes, the new CEO of Ajax, was surprised to hear that Potter, who was let go at Stamford Bridge over a year ago, was considering going back to Holland to start again in his career.

Ajax not giving up

Following a rough seven months at Stamford Bridge, Potter was let go by Chelsea in April of last year, leaving him without a job. To get Potter and his coaching staff out of Brighton, Chelsea spent almost $25 million; nevertheless, he is now free to sign with any team.

Numerous European clubs and national teams have already inquired about his availability. Even more shocking is the fact that he turned down opportunities to coach both Lyon and the Swedish national team.

When the correct opportunity presents itself, Potter will return to management. Thus, Sky add that he is now looking for work in England and has thus rejected the offer from the Netherlands.

But it isn’t going to stop Ajax from wanting the 48-year-old boss. Ignoring his earlier rejection, they are reportedly still putting Potter at the top of their desire list. In addition, Algemeen Dagblad suggest that he is still the number one option in Amsterdam.

Potter reportedly plans to take his time and research all of his alternatives before settling on a course of action for his future. The report even mentions Xavi, the head coach of Barcelona, and Pepijn Lijnders, an assistant coach at Liverpool as alternatives.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Bildbyran