In an explosive interview, Leonardo Bonucci said that his former Juve boss, Massimiliano Allegri, had humiliated him. He even went as far as to single out the Italian boss for sending him packing from the club on two separate occasions.

Bonucci left Juventus on bad terms after a long tenure of 12 years and signed for Union Berlin for free on September 1. The Italian central defender seemed frozen out by the Bianconeri since the start of the summer.

He did not go with the team to the United States for a pre-season trip or play in any home friendly before the 2023-24 Serie A season. Being out of the squad has prompted him to file a lawsuit against his old team this week, claiming they had violated the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the players’ organization.

Bonucci blamed Juve boss for both his Bianconeri exits

The seasoned central defender gave an interview to SportMediaset on Thursday in which he cast doubt on Juve’s story. He said no notice came that he would have to leave in February.

He also blamed Allegri for both of his exits, the first in 2017 to join AC Milan and the second this summer to join Union Berlin in Germany.

“My rights stipulated that I should have trained with the team regardless of the technical choice and been put in a position to physically be able to play during the following season. This was not granted to me, I no longer trained with the team. I couldn’t do what I love most.

“I am pursuing this cause because the people who were supposed to let me end my career with Juventus in a respectful and worthy way have not done so.”

Allegri fires back

Allegri took the chance to fire back at the former Italy international for making such accusations.

“There’s nothing more to say about Bonucci. I can only wish him good luck in his career inside and outside football. Soap operas are on Canale 5 and I am not a big fan. I wish good luck to Leonardo for the remainder of his career. He joined a Champions League club, so it will be important for him in terms of motivation. There is nothing more to add.

“Leo didn’t create an internal war. A decision was taken, as we said. It’s part of the course of life. He will have a chance to play in the Champions League. The team wants to prove what we can do. Like all the teams I’ve coached, they leave everything on the pitch.

“Being called a liar [by Bonucci]? My friends always call me Pinocchio, that’s the least of it”, the manager addedvia Calciomercato.

