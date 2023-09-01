German club Union Berlin has officially announced the acquisition of Leonardo Bonucci, an international player for Italy.

Bonucci fielded interest from Italian clubs late this summer. The defender decided to sign with the Bundesliga team. The one-year contract that the former Juventus captain signed includes a second season of play as an option.

The experienced defender has played for many top Italian clubs. For example, he has represented both Inter and AC Milan. Then, he made his way back to Juventus in 2018. He previously spent eight years with the club, from 2010 to 2017, during his first tenure with The Old Lady.

Bonucci comments on joining Union Berlin

“It is special for me to take the step abroad for the first time in my career. At Union, I have the opportunity to continue playing at the highest level and to support the team on its way in three demanding competitions with my experience. I am very much looking forward to this new station in my career,” he said upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, Union’s director stated: “With Leonardo, we are signing a player with a lot of experience. He has proven his qualities over many years both nationally and internationally. We are convinced that with his mentality and his flexibility he will expand our possibilities in defense and raise us to another level once again.”

Veteran to play Champions League nights

Following Juventus’ season-long exile from European competition for financial fair play breaches, reports indicated Juventus is planning a major overhaul of their roster. Juventus no longer needed Bonucci’s services. Therefore, rumors began circulating about a potential move to Union Berlin.

Two weeks ago, rumors began circulating about the possible move, but up until now, no specifics about the transfer have been disclosed.

The veteran defender earns a more key role at Union Berlin, so a move there may be advantageous for all parties. As the German team prepares to make its maiden participation in the UEFA Champions League, Bonucci’s knowledge will be invaluable.

This season, the 36-year-old will compete in the most prized club tournament in Europe with the Iron Ones. Union is in a tough group with Napoli, Real Madrid and Braga.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Matthias Koch