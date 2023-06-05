Julian Nagelsmann is in talks with French giants PSG about taking over as manager, and Thierry Henry could be joining. The former Bayern Munich boss has been out of a job since the Germans sacked him. Since then, Chelsea and Tottenham both hovered to attract the German to the Premier League. However, both appear to have failed.

Now, the Daily Mail is reporting PSG is the frontrunner to sign Naglesmann. Christophe Galtier may be on the way out after a disappointing season where PSG only won the league. Nagelsmann found success at both RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in his two recent managerial stints. However, Nagelsmann has never managed outside of Germany.

He sees Thierry Henry as a vehicle to better understand the French scene. The Arsenal legend has been involved with coaching since retiring. That includes stints in Major League Soccer with Montreal Impact and as an assistant with Belgium. However, he was also the manager of AS Monaco in Ligue Un, where he was largely unsuccessful.

Thierry Henry would provide star power to the PSG coaching staff. His status and relationship with Kylian Mbappé would make a difference in the PSG ranks that saw heavy drama this season with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

What Nagelsmann taking Thierry Henry to PSG means

Henry has been a name circling around rumors for the USMNT. Not only did the CBS pundits for UEFA Champions League coverage discuss their colleague’s availability for the role.

Henry does have that aforementioned Belgium experience to bring to any coaching position he occupies. Of course, he is also one of the greatest players to ever step on a pitch. Therefore, he can teach some of the PSG talents, including Kylian Mbappé, how to take the next step.

Thierry Henry won the Champions League with Barcelona, and that is the natural progression for PSG. The club continues to dominate domestically, adding another Ligue Un title this past season. However, European success eludes the club, despite boasting a front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé this past season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage