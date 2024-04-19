Julian Nagelsmann has rejected a chance to rejoin Bayern Munich this summer. The highly rated coach instead opted to sign a contract extension with the Germany national team. Nagelsmann previously managed the Bundesliga side for 18 months ending in March of 2023. After being fired by Bayern, the coach eventually took over the national team five months later.

Despite the previous sacking, Bayern officials reportedly wanted to bring back the coach this summer. Nagelsmann’s previous contract with Germany was set to expire following the upcoming 2024 Euros tournament. This meant that he would seemingly be available for Bayern heading into the 2024/25 season. Nevertheless, the coach has now signed an extension to remain in place with Germany until after the 2026 World Cup.

“This is a decision of the heart,” Nagelsmann stated after the official announcement was made. “It is a great honor to be able to train the national team and work with the best players in the country. With successful, passionate performances we have the chance to inspire an entire country.”

“The two wins against France and the Netherlands in March really touched me. We want to play a successful home European Championship together and I’m really looking forward to it together with my coaching team’s challenge of a World Cup.”

Nagelsmann deal with Germany means he is the second coach to snub Bayern

Nagelsmann’s decision throws Bayern yet another curveball. The German giants previously wanted Xabi Alonso as their next manager. However, the coach rejected the chance to manage either Bayern or Liverpool and announced his plan to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso recently led Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title in the club’s history.

Bayern then moved on to a contingency plan by pursuing Nagelsmann. With a reunion with the young manager now out of the question, the club must essentially now go to a plan C. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi remains an option for the German team. Nevertheless, the Italian has been a viable option for Bayern, but the club keeps preferring to target other alternatives.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is also a potential option as well. The successful Frenchman has been out of a job since departing the Spanish side in 2021. The significant gap in employment, however, is not any indication of his skills as a manager. Reports have linked Zidane with effectively every top club in the last three years. For example, one Spanish report claimed Bayern and Zidane already reached an agreement. Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg shot this notion down.

Aston Villa’s head coach emerges as possible Bayern candidate

If Bayern cannot convince Zidane and once again overlook De Zerbi, they could very well move on to Unai Emery. Kicker reporter Georg Holzner claims the Spaniard is “an alternative” to Nagelsmann.

Emery has done wonders so far with Aston Villa since joining in the fall of 2022. The English side previously sat 12th in the table when club brass initially hired the Spanish coach. Emery, however, guided the team to a seventh-place finish during the 2022/23 Premier League season. He has performed even better during the current campaign as well. Villa is now fourth in the English top-flight table and recently qualified for the Europa Conference League semifinals.

Despite this relative success, Emery has undoubtedly performed better with smaller teams rather than the big boys. He previously picked up trophies with Sevilla and Villarreal, yet struggled to live up to lofty expectations with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Bayern executives will undoubtedly be aware of this when discussing Emery as a potential Tuchel successor.

