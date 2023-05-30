New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has apparently made his decision regarding Joao Felix. The Argentine coach will not attempt to sign the attacker on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid. Felix previously joined the Premier League side on a loan deal in January.

Atleti President Enrique Cerezo confirmed the news. “We have been informed that Poch does not count with Joao Felix for Chelsea. He will return here,” Cerezo told reporters on Tuesday.

No plan for Joao Felix at Chelsea or Atletico

Although he confirmed the return of Felix this summer, Cerezo didn’t exactly give the player a ringing endorsement. “The truth is that I can’t tell you the plan with Joao,” continued the exec. “We don’t have anything planned. Joao is an Atletico player for now.”

Despite the noncommittal comments by Cerezo, Felix did extend his contract with Atleti prior to moving to Chelsea on loan. The Blues brought in the Portugal international in a five-month deal for around $11 million. Chelsea also had to pay Felix’s wages during this time as well. However, the player will now return to Atleti, where he is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Portuguese star may move yet again during upcoming window

Nevertheless, Felix may move on to another club this summer. His temporary switch to Chelsea materialized because of a strained relationship with Atleti manager Diego Simeone. The Argentine boss is likely to remain with the Spanish side beyond this summer. Atleti will now most likely look to shop the forward during the summer transfer window.

The Evening Standard is claiming, however, that Pochettino has prioritized bringing in a new striker. Chelsea only managed to score 38 total Premier League goals during the 2022/23 season. Only four other top-flight English clubs managed to score fewer goals during the campaign. A new goalkeeper is also thought to be a significant need for the new coach as well.

