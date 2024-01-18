Struggling Italian team Salernitana is on the verge of signing free-agent defender Jerome Boateng, who was formerly with Bayern Munich.

There was an injury issue in the defense for Bayern Munich in October, and the club began discussions to re-sign Jerome Boateng. Since Lyon chose not to renew the German defender’s contract in the summer, he is now free to sign with any club.

This led to the veteran joining the Bayern first team for training, as the club kept tabs on his progress. His acquisition seemed to be a formality at one time; Thomas Tuchel had been pressing for the deal because of a lack of choices in central defense.

This was especially true since the defender was a key player at Allianz Arena from 2011 to 2021. He made 363 appearances with the team, scoring 10 goals and assisting on 25 more. He also played 76 times for Germany and scored once while representing his country.

Nevertheless, the Bavarian club’s intentions regarding the 35-year-old’s transfer had abruptly shifted. The team did issue a statement later on, confirming rumors that the player would not be signing a contract.

Despite Boateng’s ongoing legal battle on domestic abuse, the club sought to re-sign him, drawing criticism. Assaulting his fiancée was one among the charges against the German player in 2021.

But Die Roten supporters are known for their high moral standards. Thus, were so angry that they vowed to skip games unless their side ended their discussions with the German defender. As a result, the widespread outcry over Boateng’s recruitment came as no surprise.

Struggling Serie A side to take player in

Following Bayern’s rejection, he has yet to secure a club. However, everything should change this month if the ex-Germany international makes an unexpected transfer.

Talks have reportedly begun for Serie A club Salernitana to acquire the services of Jerome Boateng. The deal will be valid until the end of the current season.

On Thursday, Italian media reported that the parties are nearing an agreement, and confirmation is anticipated in the next few days.

The tale may take a turn quickly, but according to Gianluca di Marzio, Salernitana is making a strong push to sign Boateng this month. Thursday is shaping up to be a pivotal day in determining the deal’s fate.

The transfer is gaining momentum at the Granata thanks to the enthusiasm of sports director Walter Sabatini. As the team attempts to avoid relegation for a second consecutive season, Filippo Inzaghi is keen to bolster the defense.

Key figure involved in talks between Jerome Boateng and Salernitana

In addition, Sky Italia mentioned Frank Ribery as being engaged in the negotiations. The reason being that the two played together for Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman hung up his boots in 2022 after only one season at the Stadio Arechi. However, the 40-year-old is still an integral component of the team’s coaching staff.

After 20 games, Salernitana has just 12 points, putting them in the bottom position in Serie A. They announced on Wednesday that Toma Basic and Alessandro Zanoli arrived on loan from Napoli and Lazio, respectively. Moreover, they are crossing their fingers that the experienced defender would decide to follow them.

