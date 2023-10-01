Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is close to signing a free-agent contract to return to the club.

After losing Matthijs de Ligt to injury, the German giants are vulnerable at the back and might need more defensive reinforcements. There was a noticeable void in the middle of the week without him, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae.

With no other options, Thomas Tuchel started Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka in the middle of the defense for the DFB Cup. In addition, Tarek Buchmann’s muscle problem is expected to keep him out for a while. This suggests that Tuchel would have few promising young defenders to choose from for the core of his defense.

Boateng signed as replacement for injured De Ligt

As if things weren’t bad enough, the Bavarian club sold Benjamin Pavard to Inter in the latter days of the summer transfer season. They attempted to replace the Frenchman by signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea and Armel Bella-Kotchap from Southampton but were unsuccessful.

After realizing they needed to strengthen their roster in this area, Bayern has chosen to make an unanticipated addition in the middle of the season. Reports from Germany’s Sky Sports indicate that the Bavarian giants are very close to re-signing Jerome Boateng.

Following his departure from Lyon in the summer, the German defender is now without a club. Since the 35-year-old veteran has already passed several of his physicals, his deal should be finalized quickly.

Boateng already training with Bayern

While the specifics of his deal remain unknown, the 35-year-old has begun training with the first squad. The team said on their website that Boateng was “among those involved” in Sunday’s practice and that the defender “will continue to train over the coming days.”

Apparently, Boateng is just a stopgap option for Die Roten at center defense, according to Sport1. Whether the former German international signs a contract in January or at the conclusion of the season is still up in the air.

Because of his significant contributions to the Bavarians’ ongoing success over the last decade, Boateng will go down in club history as one of the club’s finest individuals. He spent a decade at Allianz Arena, during which time the team won two Champions Leagues and nine Bundesliga championships.

Photo: IMAGO / ActionPictures