Building has begun on a new park in Miami that will include a stadium for Major League Soccer, ten years after the idea was initially proposed.

Late in August, Inter Miami made public the start of construction of Miami Freedom Park, located near the Miami International Airport.

The brand-new Inter Miami Stadium is expected to welcome its first fans in 2025.

The new 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium in Miami Freedom Park is the centerpiece of a 131-acre mixed-use complex.

The Herons’ owner David Beckham, and his business associates Jorge Mas and Jose Mas are at the helm of the ambitious endeavor.

Later this year, construction on the stadium, public park (across 58 acres), and entertainment area will officially begin.

First phase already begun

Inter Miami said this month marks the beginning of site construction, calling it “part of curating an environment that will make Miami Freedom Park a year-round destination for all Miamians and visitors to enjoy.”

The team announced that crews and heavy equipment had arrived on site and would begin earthwork and site work throughout the 131 acres simultaneously with the vertical building.

The first phase of Miami Freedom Park, which includes the stadium, public park, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and new infrastructure, is expected to progress quickly.

Futbol Miami TV check building site

This massive construction on property leased from the city is said to be financed privately. Soccer and children’s sports fields will be included, as well as a new public park that will be the biggest new park in Miami.

A variety of retail, dining, and entertainment options, including office towers, a hotel with 750 rooms (the biggest in the area), and other establishments, are also in the works.

The good folks from Futbol Miami TV paid another visit to the Miami Freedom Park, where Lionel Messi will play in the future. They’ve updated us once again on the progress made thus far.