Accusations of financial rule breaches have Barcelona worried about a potential UEFA penalty for the start of 2024.

As part of UEFA’s financial regulations, the Catalan giants allegedly faced punishment for misleadingly presenting their costs relative to produced revenue. After pulling a number of financial levers in September of last year, Barcelona announced a post-tax profit of $335 million.

The club seemed to have evaded the potential fines that had been discussed for a whole year with this number. However, ‘mess’ is the word on Barca’s financial statements, despite persistent denials to the contrary.

Consequently, this has prompted the governing body of European soccer to consider taking action. Revenue that may be directly linked to soccer is the only one that UEFA’s financial laws take into consideration.

Yet, the sale of future television and advertising rights brought in millions of euros for the chronically indebted club, according to their most recent annual report. This could be disregarded for financial fair play regulations by UEFA.

Barcelona face stiff sanctions

UEFA to decide on Barcelona’s ban in February

Nevertheless, developments have persisted notwithstanding the recent ruling on the European Super League by the European Court of Justice. They criticized several moves taken by UEFA and FIFA in a statement published on Thursday.

Barcelona can be subject to a hefty punishment and a Champions League suspension of two to three years if they are punished by UEFA. An article in the Spanish newspaper Marca states that a final decision on the team’s ban will be made in February 2024.

That is when the club begin their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 two-legged tie against Napoli. This season, the Italians will face another Spanish powerhouse after finishing second in Group C behind Real Madrid.

Since the summer’s departure of manager Luciano Spaletti, Napoli’s season has been everything but normal. This followed their 2022-23 Serie A title-winning historic season. So, the Serie A outfit has had a hard time finding a suitable successor to his magnetic personality and astute tactical sense.

But, Xavi’s side did not get the hardest possible opponent. However, it appears that a lot can happen between now and the first leg in the middle of February. After all, the Partonopei may have improved much by then.

In addition, UEFA could exacerbate the Blaugrana’s Champions League troubles by adding injury concerns to the team’s challenges.

Punishment for joining European Super League?

This may be UEFA’s way of getting back at them for all their support of the ESL. Reportedly, after the court’s ruling that their first methods were unconstitutional, they are reportedly seeking more legal ways to penalize the clubs.

By July, Juventus had no choice but to withdraw from the Super League partnership. Actually, the only thing it has done is assist UEFA and FIGC get out of their capital gains falsification punishments a little bit easier.

Even as soon as next calendar year, the La Liga reigning champions might face the same fate. Earlier this summer, UEFA levied a punishment of $550,000 against the Catalans. The club then incorrectly reported earnings from non-relevant intangible asset sales, according to the Financial Control Committee.

According to rumors, the club was taken unawares by the leak. Thus, they have remained silent in response to the most recent exclusive revelation from Die Welt, a German newspaper.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire