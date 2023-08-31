While playing AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday, Chelsea faced devastating injury news regarding Levi Colwill.

The young Englishman started all three games for the Blues in the Premier League. He earned his first start in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. After falling behind to a James Tilley penalty in the 19th minute, the Blues rallied for a 2-1 win. Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez scored the goals for Chelsea. Throughout the game, Mauricio Pochettino’s side was disappointing across the field.

Levi Colwill had to be taken off against Wimbledon due to injury

After trying to continue for almost an hour, Colwill made way for Malo Gusto. The Englishman met with a team doctor before he even reached the bench. They shuffled the defender down the tunnel into the locker room.

Since coach Mauricio Pochettino already doesn’t have a full roster due to suspensions and injuries, losing Colwill would be a major setback.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say?

Colwill’s status for Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest was in doubt, but Pochettino has already allayed any concerns by saying the defender should be OK to play. Following the nail-biting Carabao Cup triumph, the boss addressed the media.

“No, he [Colwill] is not injured. It’s not a big issue, small problem. He got ice on his ankle but it’s not going to be a problem for the weekend,” he said.

This is also great news for Gareth Southgate, the manager of the English national team. Southgate picked Colwill for his first senior call-up ahead of Euro 2026 qualifying in September.

The last year has been quite successful for Colwill. The teenage defender excelled while on loan at Brighton last year, before going on to win trophies for his nation in Romania and Georgia. After all of his hard work, Chelsea decided to award him with a new six-year deal.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport