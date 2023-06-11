The 2023 Women’s World Cup is different. The two-time defending champion United States women’s national team faces major changes compared to what happened in 2015 and 2019. Those tournaments were in Canada and France, respectively. North America and Europe were not new to hosting major tournaments, including this one.

This summer, Australia and New Zealand host the competition. It is the first time FIFA is bringing the women’s tournament to the southern hemisphere. Overall, it is the third time the competition is not in Europe or North America. That location is bringing changes, including some that will affect the viewership from across the world.

However, the changes for the tournament run much deeper than simply where the tournament is. There are also format changes that make the 2023 competition different. More teams and more games increased anticipation for this World Cup.

2023 Women’s World Cup is different than others

Location and timing

Australia and New Zealand have never hosted a World Cup of any kind at the senior level. Both countries have individually hosted youth World Cups, though. However, the Women’s World Cup pulls in far more viewers than those youth World Cups. This can lead to some brutal timing for American audiences of the tournament.

The Women’s World Cup TV schedule for this tournament demonstrates that kickoff times are, more or less, during sleeping hours for those on the east coast. The majority of kickoff times are between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. ET. For reference, 10 p.m. on the east coast of the United States is noon in Sydney, which is hosting many games, including the Final.

Another way the 2023 competition is different is that there are two countries hosting. The 2002 men’s World Cup had two hosts, South Korea and Japan. In three years, the United States, Mexico and Canada will be a three-nation host. Yet, for the women’s tournament, this is the first time we see two countries share hosting duties.

This does pose some challenges. Perth, on the west coast of Australia, is some distance away from Dunedin on the southeast coast of New Zealand. The 3,000 miles between the two is the equivalent of the distance between Los Angeles and Boston. Of course, both of those cities are hosting games in the 2026 World Cup.

Formatting

Part of the reason two nations are hosting the competition is because there are more teams in a Women’s World Cup than ever before. FIFA bumped the team quantity up to 32. For the past two years, it was 24 teams. This means the competition this summer will have the same amount as the men’s tournaments from 1998 to 2022.

The formatting to accommodate these changes, too. Only first- and second-place teams in the eight groups advance to the round of 16. In 2015 and 2019, six third-place teams advanced out of the group stage into the round of 16. You can download a bracket of the Women’s World Cup to keep track of when and who each team plays.

With more teams, there are many teams making debuts at this tournament. Eight of the 32 teams are making their debut in Australia and New Zealand. Those are the Philippines, Vietnam, Morocco, Zambia, Haiti, Panama, Portugal and Ireland.

The tournament starts on Thursday, July 20, when New Zealand takes on Norway. Coverage in the United States is available via FOX and Telemundo.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage