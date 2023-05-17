Representatives for Harry Kane have recently met with PSG advisor Luis Campos. French news outlet Foot Mercato claims that Campos and the player’s entourage discussed Kane’s willingness to potentially depart Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The striker will once again be the subject of plenty of transfer rumors once the current campaign ends.

Kane is widely regarded as one of the top center forwards in the world at the moment. The 29-year-old England international has racked up 27 goals in 36 Premier League matches so far this season. This astounding number of scores would certainly receive more attention if not for Erling Haaland’s record season.

Big changes ahead for French champions

PSG could be set for a significant overhaul this summer. Superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar could be on their way out after feuds with the club and its fans. If both leave PSG, the club would need some reinforcements to partner with Kylian Mbappe up front.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Ligue 1 champions will look to bring in Bernardo Silva as a replacement for Messi. However, PSG is in the market for a direct center forward as well. The aforementioned French outlet claims that PSG’s top two targets in the position are Kane and Victor Osimhen. Napoli’s star striker could be difficult to sign though.

Osimhen stance could open door for Harry Kane at PSG

The Serie A title winners are in no rush to let go of Osimhen. In fact, team owner Aurelio De Laurentiis recently proclaimed that there was “no way” that he would sell the Nigeria international this summer. PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with Osimhen in recent months.

This could leave Kane as the main center-forward target for PSG. Spurs also do not want their star to leave as well, but they would be more open to selling Kane to a foreign club. Team officials are adamant against allowing the England international to play for another fellow Premier League side. PSG’s chances to sign Kane could very well come down to the player’s wishes.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images