Paris Saint-Germain have supposedly identified their target to replace outgoing superstar Lionel Messi. The Argentina World Cup winner will depart the French capital this summer after having a fractured relationship with the Ligue 1 club. According to Le Parisien, PSG officials want to replace Messi with Bernardo Silva.

The versatile Manchester City midfielder can play multiple positions on the pitch. This is something that PSG values. Silva, although typically an attacking midfielder, can also be deployed in central midfield, on the right side of midfield, or even out on the flank.

PSG also needs center forward, but Bernardo Silva would fill Messi void

Along with a fresh midfielder, PSG is also looking for a new number nine. However, the club sees Silva as more of a replacement for Messi because of his excellent passing abilities. While Messi still scores goals, he currently leads Ligue 1 with 15 assists. Silva may not have the sheer number of assists as Messi, but the Portugal international is still solid with the ball at his feet.

PSG has reportedly been tracking Silva for at least a year now. According to the aforementioned French news outlet, they inquired about the playmaker last summer but City supposedly asked for too much money. However, the Premier League champions could now demand a lower fee for the midfielder.

Player has previous Ligue 1 experience

Silva previously played in France with Monaco from 2014 to 2017 before switching to City. The midfielder claimed that he needed more time to adapt to Ligue 1 compared to the Premier League. “I find that it was more difficult to play in France than in England, more physical. Maybe it’s because we have possession at Manchester City. It was difficult for me at the start. I had to get used to it,” stated Silva.

Nevertheless, PSG will certainly have money to spend thanks to the departure of Messi, and possibly even Neymar. Silva is also reportedly ready to leave England in search of more playing time. He has managed just 23 total top flight starts so far this season despite remaining healthy.

