Romelu Lukaku’s actions during last year’s transfer talks have drawn harsh criticism from Inter director Piero Ausilio. Following a tangled web that began with his time at Inter and ended with Chelsea, Lukaku found himself on loan at Roma.

The first transfer to Chelsea for the Belgian went south fast, and he ended himself back on loan at Inter. The Nerazzurri were eager to sign the striker permanently, but negotiations for a long-term contract took an unexpected turn. That’s when news broke that Lukaku’s representatives were also in contact with Juventus.

What happened between Inter and Lukaku?

Frustration among Inter’s upper management grew as this discovery occurred at the same time as the 31-year-old opted to ignore them. In the documentary “Intergalactic,” which documents their Scudetto victory, Ausilio shared his thoughts on the situation.

“I would prefer not to talk about it, but I’ll just say that in every situation there have to be good manners and respect. Do you know how many negotiations fall apart, with how many players? But if there is the desire to at least say things to your face, look each other in the eyes with respect, that can never be a problem.”

Meanwhile, Ausilio was not happy with Lukaku’s evasiveness and lack of communication during the talks. “When someone switches off their phone, hides, doesn’t answer calls, gives half-answers via other people, then you think it’s time to turn over a new leaf instead,” he pointed out.

“As far as I am concerned, the matter is closed since July 8, and I remember the date perfectly well. There is no problem, no regret, and frankly, it turned out better for us with what came later.”

Inter made right choice with Thuram after Lukaku saga

The Nerazzurri turned their attention to Marcus Thuram. He was a free agent who joined the club, after their failed attempt to contact Lukaku. One bright spot in the unfortunate Lukaku story is Thuram’s strong chemistry with Lautaro Martinez

“The first time we spoke about Thuram was after Lukaku’s sale to Chelsea. He played as a winger at Borussia Monchengladbach and I don’t think he realized he could be a striker,” Ausilio explained.

The early interest from Inter set the stage for the Frenchman’s ultimate success, even though he initially suffered an injury. “His father Lilian always tells me I was the first to recognize he could play as a centre-forward,” Ausilio noted. “He hasn’t forgotten and neither did Marcus, who remembered the plans we had for him. So, we took that advantage and signed him.”

While on loan at Roma, Lukaku has scored 21 goals in 47 games, attempting to revive his career. But where he goes from here is anybody’s guess. His loan agreement does not include an option to purchase. Thus, he will be returning to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Lukaku will not be able to go right into their preseason training since he has Belgium obligations for Euro 2024. The Blues, meanwhile, are reportedly willing to listen to bids for the veteran as they want to relieve financial strains and create over $130 million in player sales.

The striker and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga are two high-paid players who club owner Todd Boehly would want to see depart, as per talkSPORT. Chelsea have the Belgian striker under contract until 2026, although he has attracted attention from Napoli and many Saudi teams.

