Superstar striker Erling Haaland has unsurprisingly won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award as the best player in England. The Manchester City forward collected 82% of the votes, the most since the Premier League began. Haaland is currently in the midst of a historic campaign with the reigning champions.

He recently broke the 38-game league record of goals previously set by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Haaland is now up to 35 goals in Premier League play and an astounding 51 in all matches this season.

Haaland thanks teammates, coach in accepting Player of the Year

“To win the Football Writers’ Award in my first season in English football is an honor,” Haaland claimed in a statement on Friday. “I try every single day to be the best I can be, and to be recognized like this means a lot to me.”

“I have loved my time at City so far – my teammates are incredible, and they provide me with the chances to score goals.”

Haaland added that he could not have won this award without the help of his City teammates.

“I also owe so much to Pep and the team behind the team here at City. Everybody has been so good to me since I joined and I have never worked with such top professionals.”

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me. It’s a real honor to have won this award. I am now focused on ensuring I finish the season as strongly as possible and helping City win trophies.”

Arsenal teammates finish second and third; Kerr wins women’s award

Arsenal’s dynamic duo of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard finished second and third respectively in the voting. Haaland’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne finished fourth and Manchester United’s star winger Marcus Rashford rounded out the top five. In all, 15 total Premier League players received votes.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr also collected the award as FWA Footballer of the Year on the women’s side. The prolific striker now claims the award in back-to-back seasons with the Blues. Kerr has 15 goals and five assists in Women’s Super League and Champions League play. She is the first women’s player to collect the trophy in consecutive seasons.

