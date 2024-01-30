The latest rumors for the transfer of Gio Reyna ping the American to Serie A side Fiorentina. There is no hiding the fact that Reyna is looking for a move away from Borussia Dortmund. The lack of playing time under Edin Terzic has left the 21-year-old frustrated on the bench for Dortmund. Other rumors have linked Reyna to the Premier League and Ligue 1. For now, he awaits a move in the dying stages of the January transfer window.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio says Fiorentina is the latest club to enter the race to sign Reyna in this window. According to Di Marzio, Marseille exited the bidding war for Reyna. There is no comment on moves in the Premier League, but Fiorentina could be one of the last outlets to provide Reyna an exit from Germany.

There is an American connection that Reyna can adapt to at Fiorentina. The club’s ownership group is American, with Rocco Commisso serving as the club’s chairman. Moreover, Reyna would be the first American to play for Fiorentina, which has consistently been a club in the top half of the Serie A table in recent seasons. Also, the club is one of the most historically significant clubs in Italy. The two-time Serie A winners have spent the last 20 seasons in the Italian top flight. Only Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Juventus have spent more seasons in Serie A.

Reyna could be an integral player if Fiorentina wants to break its 23-year trophy drought. Fiorentina won the 2000/01 Coppa Italia. Fiorentina needs a difference-maker in the attacking third. The club’s 29 goals are tied for seventh-most in Serie A. Defensively, Fiorentina has been resolute, but it is now a need for Fiorentina to find solutions up top.

Does Fiorentina need a player like Gio Reyna?

Reyna can play anywhere in the attacking midfield behind the striker. With Borussia Dortmund this season, Reyna has played games at right-wing, left-wing and attacking midfield. His creativity with the ball allows him to shape to those around him. At Dortmund, several players get more playing time than Reyna in his positions. Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Felix Nmecha have more playing time in the attacking third than Reyna this season.

However, Fiorentina does not provide such a clear outlet for playing time for Reyna. Much like Dortmund, Fiorentina has a loaded midfield as things stand. Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura and Jonathan Ikone are just a few of the players who occupy Reyna’s traditional spots. Therefore, if Reyna does move to Fiorentina, he will primarily play out of a central attacking midfielder role.

Adding to the Americans in Serie A

Currently, four standout Americans play for some of the top clubs in Serie A. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah play for AC Milan. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah play for Juventus, which is challenging for the league title this season. Currently, Fiorentina is considerably behind those two clubs in the table. However, Fiorentina remains in the fight to reach the Champions League or other European competitions.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.