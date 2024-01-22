Gio Reyna has continued to seek an exit from Borussia Dortmund, and Aston Villa may provide an outlet for the American in the January transfer window. With the German outfit, Reyna has only played in 12 out of the side’s 27 games this season. Part of those have been due to injury, but Reyna has been in the squad for 21 Borussia Dortmund games this season. He has only started two games in all competitions, and he has come off the bench in a further 11 games.

Born to American Claudio Reyna in 2002 while Reyna was playing for Sunderland, Gio Reyna spent his early childhood in England before moving to New York after five years. He moved back to Europe as a teenager when he joined the Borussia Dortmund academy. Reyna thrived early on in his career alongside Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho. However, a litany of injuries and knocks added ample bumps to what was a promising career. At the age of 21, Reyna can still provide talent to any squad.

That piques the interest of Aston Villa, which wants to make a splash signing in what has been a sensational season under Unai Emery. According to FootballTransfers, the English club has reached out to Borussia Dortmund to inquire about what the price would be to acquire Reyna. Early estimates pin Reyna’s asking price in the range of $20 million. Still, suitors may point to his lack of a goal or assist as a reason to lower the price.

Aston Villa making a push with Gio Reyna rumors

Reyna plays out on the right wing, which is a location Aston Villa could use some depth. Leon Bailey has been excellent this season with 11 goal contributions in his 19 Premier League appearances. However, long-term injuries to Emiliano Buendia and Bertrand Traore have left the position thin.

Even if Aston Villa has been playing brilliantly in the Premier League this season, Unai Emery’s side needs reinforcements if it wants to push forward. Villa is in a position where it could challenge for the title in addition to potential UEFA Champions League qualification. As things stand, Aston Villa is fourth in the Premier League table, and it is five points behind league-leading Liverpool. Any talent that Aston Villa can bring in could help beat the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Other clubs in the market for Gio Reyna

If the American departs Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa will have to compete against a handful of other clubs across Europe. For example, Sevilla and Real Sociedad in LaLiga and French side Marseille want Reyna. Additionally, Villa’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the market for Gio Reyna.

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter echoed his support for Reyna. He wants the star to move away from Borussia Dortmund in favor of more playing time.

“Any professional who’s competitive wants to be on the field,” Berhalter said. “This is a case where Gio hasn’t been getting the game time that he wants and potentially (is) looking for alternate options, and that’s completely understandable.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO