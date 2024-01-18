The future of Gio Reyna, formerly considered the rightful successor to Marco Reus’ and Jadon Sancho’s position at Borussia Dortmund, is now up in the air. Injuries and a lack of playing time have derailed Reyna’s career, even though he is a gifted attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old American was once a promising young player. Even his former teammate Jadon Sancho was. Both have shown glimpses of becoming global conquerors in the making.

However, with the January transfer market still rumbling along, the latter has come back to Dortmund in a huff. It has eventually pushed the former to go and find his own path.

Neither the English star nor his American counterpart have had much success since Sancho’s high-profile move to Manchester United in 2021. Despite widespread optimism a few years ago, neither has been able to gain traction.

Tough competition

Reyna, who was the finest super-sub in the Bundesliga last season, has struggled to get any playing time in 2023-24. During the first half of the Bundesliga season, he started only once and played 229 minutes.

Even with the slight improvements to his total—70 minutes in the DFB-Pokal and 20 in the Champions League—the message is clear: Reyna isn’t Dortmund’s current priority. Since Sancho’s arrival, the 21-year-old has fallen farther and further down Edin Terzic’s hierarchy, despite his clear promise.

With BVB up 2-0 against Darmstadt in a recent encounter, Reyna came on in the 88th minute hoping to help seal the victory. Although his first moves were encouraging, Reus’s wasted chance after Reyna’s setup just served to heighten the annoyance. Not long after that, he received a yellow card for booting the ball out of play.

No one is giving Reyna a run for his money in the starting lineup, no matter how good he is. This Bundesliga season, Julian Brandt has been Dortmund’s top scorer and assist producer.

It is a role that the USMNT star frequently wishes she could emulate. With no goals or assists in nine league games in his sixth season with Borussia, Reyna is more used as a substitute than a starter.

What did Borussia Dortmund sporting director say of Gio Reyna?

Marco Reus’ contract is set to expire in the summer, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Reyna’s future. As a result, BVB must decide whether to sell Reyna or extend his contract. Eventually, they risk losing him without achieving their initial goal of having him replace Reus.

A move this winter has been rumored due to Reyna’s recent change of agents, which adds to the mystery. There are a lot of options regarding Reyna’s future now that sporting director Sebastian Kehl is being vague. “At this time, I can’t say if he’ll stay”, the German said, via Kicker.

Real Sociedad is one of many French and Spanish clubs interested in Reyna. A further piece of evidence supporting the possible transfer is Real Sociedad’s history of producing quality players from Dortmund.

The German giants are at a crossroads as the winter transfer window approaches; a move might bring in much-needed cash for the club. It remains to be seen if Reyna takes the throne that was planned for him or leaves the Bundesliga. Soccer fans, nevertheless, may brace themselves for an exciting developing drama.

PHOTOS: IMAGO