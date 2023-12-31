Arsenal’s title credentials suffered another massive blow on the last day of the year as Fulham grabbed a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side who were top on Christmas finished the year in fourth place, 2 behind leaders Liverpool, who host Newcastle United on New Year’s day.
The Gunners started the game on the front foot when Bukayo Saka slotted in from close range in the fifth minute of the game but it was Fulham all the way ever since. Marco Silva’s side were better throughout the first half and restored parity in the 29th minute when Raul Jimenez smashed in from Tom Cairney’s brilliant cross from the left wing.
The hosts then got the get-away goal right on the stroke of the hour when Bobby De Cordova-Reid slotted in from point-blank range following a corner. Andreas Pereira’s free-kick struck the post in the last ten minutes as Arsenal failed to create any clear-cut opportunity that gave Fulham the three points on the day.
As it happened
It’s a London derby as the Gunners head to the banks of the Thames and Craven Cottage for a clash with Fulham. Stick with us here for live updates from Fulham vs Arsenal.
Fulham come into this match with a little bit of breathing room between themselves and danger at the bottom of the table. But they’ll need to hold court at home because dropping points could easily see them creep closer to the relegation zone.
Arsenal are gunning for their first EPL title in twenty years, and they simply cannot afford to stumble if they want to capture it. They’re neck-and-neck with Liverpool at the top and chased by Aston Villa who are not far behind as the calendar turns to 2024. Failing to get all three points today could be a big moment in the story of this season.
Fulham vs Arsenal live updates
Full Time: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal
Fulham hold on for a well-deserved win against the Gunners in front of their home fans.
90' There will be 5 minutes of stoppage time
Fulham will look to hold on, can Arsenal get an equaliser
87' Fulham come close as Pereira hits the post
the Arsenal center-back brings down Wilson and gets a yellow. From the resulting freekick, Pereira hits the post. It was a smashing strike.
80' Arsenal come close
Trossard puts in a great ball in from the left wing and its inches away from finding an Arsenal player in the box.
74' Impressive display from Fulham
Its pouring down here at Craven Cottage. The hosts look very comfortable, can they hold on for a huge win.
67' Arsenal make a double switch
Odegaard has a free-kick from a dangerous position but the Arsenal captain skies it over.
Jesus and Trossard come on for Martinelli and White
59' Fulham 2-1 Arsenal
Its De Cordova-Reid who finds himself in the right place to rifle it in from a corner.
53' Arsenal having lots of the ball
The Gunners have enjoyed the lion's share of the possession.
46' Underway in the second half
Fulham get us rolling...
Half Time: Fulham 1-1 Arsenal
Its all square at the break but Fulham have been the better of the two sides.
42' Arsenal come close
Its a great buildup from the Gunners as Odegaard finds Martinelli but the Brazilian puts his effort wide. That's a let-off for the hosts.
37' Fulham looking the better of the two sides
The hosts have looked sharper and look more likely to score the second.
29' Fulham 1-1 Arsenal
Its a brilliant ball from the left wing and Jimenez is there in the back post to rifle it past Raya. What a brilliant finish to make it 1-1.
19' Fulham comes close
Willian cuts in and is in a great position to score but curls his effort well over. What a chance for Fulham that goes begging.
13' Fulham are seeing lot of the ball
Since going down, Marco Silva's side have had the majority of the ball. Jimenez shoots straight at Raya to test the Arsenal defense.
5' Fulham 0-1 Arsenal
Martinelli is in acres of space down the left wing and he darts in to curl it in but Leno makes a great save.
However, Saka is in the right place at the right time to slot into an empty net.
3' Odegaard comes close
Arsenal enjoy lots of possession as Odegaard gets into a dangerous position in the box to shoot, but blazes over.
We are underway
Arsenal get us going...
Recent history backs Arsenal
The Gunners have won their last five away meetings against Fulham. They will look to bounce back from their shock loss to West Ham in midweek.
The team news are in
Fulham: leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Cordova-Reid, Iwobi, Willian, Jimenez
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Havertz, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah
