Arsenal’s title credentials suffered another massive blow on the last day of the year as Fulham grabbed a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side who were top on Christmas finished the year in fourth place, 2 behind leaders Liverpool, who host Newcastle United on New Year’s day.

The Gunners started the game on the front foot when Bukayo Saka slotted in from close range in the fifth minute of the game but it was Fulham all the way ever since. Marco Silva’s side were better throughout the first half and restored parity in the 29th minute when Raul Jimenez smashed in from Tom Cairney’s brilliant cross from the left wing.

The hosts then got the get-away goal right on the stroke of the hour when Bobby De Cordova-Reid slotted in from point-blank range following a corner. Andreas Pereira’s free-kick struck the post in the last ten minutes as Arsenal failed to create any clear-cut opportunity that gave Fulham the three points on the day.

