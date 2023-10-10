Former Belgium international star Eden Hazard has officially announced his retirement from the sport. The winger recently departed Real Madrid after his contract at the club was terminated in the summer. There were rumors that Hazard had opportunities to continue his playing career, but he ultimately made the decision to retire at the age of 32.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” Hazard posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realize my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.”

Star collected multiple trophies at every club he played for

Hazard initially began his senior club career with LOSC Lille. The star even helped guide the French side to a Ligue 1 title in 2011. It was the team’s first top-flight triumph since 1954. He then made a move to Chelsea the following year.

The Belgian truly made a name for himself while with the Blues. While with Chelsea, Hazard collected six significant trophies, including a pair of Premier League titles. After seven seasons in west London, the winger moved to Real Madrid for around $130 million. Although the deal did not exactly work out personally, Hazard still picked up six more trophies with the Spanish giants.

Eden Hazard forced into retirement after many injuries

“I want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection,” continued Hazard. “A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisers, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.”

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends.”

Hazard’s decision to retire at a fairly young age comes down to his recent injury history. The star missed 95 total matches with Real and Belgium due to various injuries since the summer of 2019. Despite being on the LaLiga club’s roster for four seasons, Hazard managed just 76 appearances for the team.

