On Thursday, Brazilian club Flamengo terminated the contract of their manager Jorge Sampaoli. The team failed to secure victory in the Copa do Brasil over the weekend.

The Argentine manager felt the heat to perform well with Flamengo, Brazil’s most popular team. When they failed to win the Brazilian Cup in a two-legged final, his departure was all but certain.

Through its various social media outlets, the club expressed gratitude to Sampaoli and best wishes for his professional future.

Flamengo are currently eighth in Brazil

Sampaoli spent previous managerial stops with Argentina, Sevilla and Marseille. He only arrived at the Rio de Janeiro club in April. His contract expires in 2024.

Since joining the Rubro-Negro, the 63-year-old met adversity. Earlier in the season, Flamengo also lost to Olimpia of Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The defending champions’ loss stung much more knowing that this year’s championship game will be played at Maracanã Stadium.

After 24 games, they have slipped to eighth position in Brazil’s top division. They are 11 points behind the top and local Rio rivals, Botafogo.

Flamengo targets Tite as successor to Sampaoli

His potential replacement has already been the subject of speculation in the local media. Former Brazil coach Tite is the leading candidate to manage Flamengo. Formerly at Corinthians, Tite took over the Brazilian national team in 2016.

However, he was fired after the squad failed to advance beyond the quarterfinals at the World Cup for the second time in a row. However, Tite has already said that he does not want to coach Brazilian clubs and is instead actively seeking employment opportunities outside of Brazil.

But he may give in to the lure of attempting to right the ship at Brazil’s most prominent club, according to a report from ESPN Brasil.

