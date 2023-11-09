The brother of Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United and England striker, is going to appear in court in the United States. Dane Rashford also serves as the agent for the United star. Police apprehended Dane Rashford on charges of domestic violence in Miami Beach, FL.

The 31-year-old was away on vacation at the time of the alleged crime. News of Dane Rashford’s arrest in Miami Beach, Florida, was first reported by The Telegraph on October 20.

He reportedly appeared in court the following day. A domestic violence-related assault complaint was filed against him on October 24, and a $1,500 bail was imposed to allow him release pending a pre-trial hearing.

What happened between Dane Rashford and his girlfriend?

According to the police, authorities detained the 31-year-old soccer agent after suspicion of hitting his girlfriend, Andrea Pocrnja. Dane Rashford allegedly discovered she sent text messages to another man. Rashford and Pocrnja have a 14-month-old child together.

Dane Rashford discovered the text conversations between the victim and another man when the pair left a popular Miami nightclub, according to the Daily Mail.

To the charge of battery, more specifically domestic abuse, he has pleaded not guilty, and his next court date is November 27. Rashford has been barred from contacting the person who has accused him of assault. Authorities in the United States have no idea whether United’s player’s brother is still in the country.

Assistant state prosecutor Daysi Vega-Mendez for Miami Dade County verified the news to The Telegraph, saying: “The case is still active, at the moment I haven’t been able to get hold of the victim. Our office is trying to get hold of the UK Embassy because we need permission to speak to the victim.

“I am not sure whether they are still in the United States or if they have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically once you are charged you are not supposed to leave the country. When a person is given a bond if they leave, they surrender that bond. At the moment the case is still active and listed for an arraignment hearing on Nov 27.”

Marcus Rashford brother is a familiar face to off-soccer topics

Dane Rashford has already made news for reasons unrelated to soccer, including an assault and robbery in Manchester in 2019. Rashford was in the company of Tyler Alexander-Arnold, the younger brother of Trent Alexander-Arnold, a star for Liverpool.

Criminals stole their £70,000 Range Rover along with their wallets and other personal items. Both victims received blows to the head in the process. This year, the police tracked down and apprehended the perpetrators of the attacks.

Until this scenario’s resolution, Dwaine Rashford, Marcus’ other brother, will continue to represent the player in professional matters. Marcus, meanwhile, had a disastrous game for the Red Devils on Wednesday. United lost 4-3 to Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. He earned a red card in the first half that triggered United’s collapse.

