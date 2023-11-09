One of the most popular clubs in the world, and one of the most iconic of all time. Here’s how to watch the legendary Manchester United on TV and streaming in the USA.

The iconic Red Devils

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in the history of English soccer. The club’s mountain of trophies and a seemingly endless list of legendary players have made them known the world over. From the days of Bobby Charlton and George Best to Sir Alex Ferguson, Beckham, and Ronaldo, to today’s stars, the appeal of Man United is undeniable. Even the club’s home stadium, Old Trafford, carries a mystique that helps make the club something truly special.

Where can I watch Manchester United?

As a consistently elite club, Manchester United has opportunities to play in multiple competitions beyond just league games. Here’s how you can follow all the action:

Watch Man United in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Man United in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Man United in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Man United Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can pop up on any number of channels or services. For the latest exhibition games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Man United Streaming Options

The majority of Premier League matches do feature on television, and these games often include Manchester United. However, some games, such as the October 2023 Manchester Derby, are exclusive to Peacock. Still for decent EPL coverage, services such as Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream carry the networks showing games.

Watch Man United with Fubo:

For cup games and UEFA competitions, however, you’ll likely need subscriptions to both ESPN+ and Paramount+ (or ViX) for complete coverage. Fubo and DirecTV Stream do include the TV channels that show UEFA matches.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, but only a small selection of UEFA games are shown on the platform.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Manchester United TV schedule page.

