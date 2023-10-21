Former United States women’s national team manager Vlatko Andonovski looks set to return to coaching.

Andonovski previously resigned as head coach of the USWNT just weeks after a disappointing display at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Despite being favorites to win the tournament, the Americans were knocked out of the competition at the round of 16. It was the worst showing by the team at a Women’s World Cup. In fact, the team had previously never finished worse than third in the tournament’s history.

Coach previously managed Kansas City Current predecessor

Andonovski is now supposedly close to joining National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Kansas City Current. Steven Goff of The Washington Post is reporting that the two sides are at the final stages of a contract agreement. The move would potentially bring Andonovski back to the NWSL and the city of Kansas City.

The Macedonian-American coach previously managed FC Kansas City from 2013 to 2017. The club was one of eight founding members of the NWSL in 2012 and is the Current’s predecessor. FC Kansas City, however, ultimately folded after just five years in the league. Before issues at the club, Andonovski did manage to guide the team to back-to-back NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015.

After departing Kansas City, Andonovski moved on to fellow NWSL side Reign FC. His short time with the Seattle club did not go as well as his previous venture. Nevertheless, he was named as manager of the USWNT in October of 2019.

Current coming off of disappointing season

The Kansas City Current finished a disappointing 11th out of 12 teams in the NWSL standings during the 2023 campaign. This came after the club made it all the way to the title game in the previous season. After failing to win any of the team’s first three matches, Matt Potter was fired by the team’s brass. Interim boss Caroline Sjöblom then entered the fray, but could not right the ship on the season.

