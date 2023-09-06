Former Atalanta defender Joakim Maehle has made some startling comments about the club’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini.

Having spent two and a half years in Bergamo, the 26-year-old has decided to leave in the summer of this year to sign with Wolfsburg. Earlier this week, Maehle made waves during a news conference while representing the Danish national team abroad.

After joining the Danish national team, the player revealed what life was truly like for the players under Gasperini. The fullback didn’t hold back either, explaining that Manchester United‘s newest player, Rasmus Hojlund, and him, were previously in problems with the coach for a very peculiar reason.

What did Maehle say about Gasperini?

Maehle told the Danish news outlet Tipsbladet that he had a lackluster experience at the Gewiss Stadium due to Gasperini’s lack of assistance.

“The coach decided everything. And there wasn’t really any freedom. Even though I lived in a nice place and the weather was good, I didn’t have time to enjoy it because we spent so many days and hours at the training ground.

“It was super tough mentally. Even if you had played a great game at the weekend, and the following one you didn’t play too well for 20 minutes, you would go to the back of the queue again. There was not the continuity you see in other places. Mentally, I could feel that I really needed a change.”

Why did Gasperini prohibit players from hanging out?

The Danish international was also asked whether or not Gasperini took a totalitarian style of leadership at Atalanta and whether or not he felt like he was in jail.

“You don’t feel like a person. You feel like a number. You have no relationship with the coach. He would stand there and blame someone for something strange. For example, he was furious when Rasmus [Hojlund] came to training by car together,” he revealed.

“He didn’t want us to drive together. Because then we could sit and talk together on the way to training, and enjoy ourselves. He didn’t want that, and I got scolded even if it had been agreed with the club because he [Hojlund] had no driver. I don’t know if it’s typical Italians, but some things make you angry and tired in the long run.”

