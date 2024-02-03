The debut of the European Super League (ESL) appears only a matter of time, according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta. He proposed that the Super League starts either next season or in the 2025-26 season.

When Laporta first proposed the idea, many teams showed interest. However, they subsequently expressed no interest in joining. Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of Spain’s most storied clubs, began working on a Super League initiative in 2021.

But their worst nightmare came true when other teams pulled out in the face of fan and institutional outcry. Finally, in December of last year, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that FIFA and UEFA had violated competition law by preventing its formation.

A22 Sports Management, organizers of the Super League, hastily announced a new competition with 64 teams. Its intended purpose is to either replace or rival UEFA’s Champions League.

Which clubs did Laporta mention?

Laporta listed 15 teams that, in his opinion, will join if the idea takes off.

“The European Cup started in 1955 with very few clubs and later became the top competition in Europe. I imagine a first phase like this, and (more clubs) then integrating”, he told RAC1 radio station.

AC Milan, Inter, Roma, and Napoli are some of the Italian teams that he proposed as potential league additions. Naturally, alongside the two Spanish giants.

Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta have worked together on the formation of the ESL, and they still believe it will be a reality

“Also, French teams like Olympique de Marseille, and the three Portuguese, Sporting, Benfica and Porto, who would be delighted to come. And there are the Dutch (Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV) and Bruges and Anderlecht from Belgium. A competition of 16 teams would be better.”

German powerhouse Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have both spoken out against the Super League initiative. Thus, Laporta has said that neither club will be participating.

The 61-year-old deemed Atletico Madrid and the Bundesliga winners to be “too close” to UEFA. They are thus unsuitable for the breakaway group.

Despite being included in the original idea, six Premier League teams have since withdrawn and made it clear that they have no plans to return. “I don’t care if the English teams join. They already have their Super League – the Premier League”, he added.

His next statement, however, was that A22 Sports had received funding from the English government. “The English clubs are very much in favor [and] that it seems that all the club owners are interested,” he said, citing A22.

Does this represent a change of strategy?

Laporta looked to be taking a different approach when he declared that he would think about going back to UEFA if the breakaway wasn’t ready for the next two years.

“The Super League could start next season, or it will be in 2025-26, and if not, I will rethink everything”, he added.

He also did say that should it be unsuccessful, a competing Super League may combine with UEFA events in the future. Barcelona’s dire need for fresh sources of income is nothing new.

It is stemming from their $1.4 billion in debts accumulated from operating losses over the years. Therefore, the Blaugrana would benefit greatly from the Super League.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire : IMAGO / Alterphotos