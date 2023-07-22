Erik ten Hag has stated that Man United must “raise the bar” next season.

Last season, the Dutchman guided United back into the UEFA Champions League with a third-place finish. He also ended a trophy drought of six years by winning the Carabao Cup. He also advanced to the FA Cup Final, where they were defeated by Manchester City.

As Ten Hag put it, “We have to raise the bar – by raising the bar you cannot always express that in a clinical result. We want to win every game and we have shown last season we can beat all the teams in the world. Now we have to do that consistently and that is our objective, then we will see what we have.”

Could ten Hag’s Man United challenge City for the title?

Ten Hag has made two signings so far this season, midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana. However, the Red Devils are still on the lookout for a world-class center striker. They have shown a serious interest in Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Due to the potential improvement brought by the new players, questions of a title challenge have been raised.

“We want to be more consistent, play at a high level, raise the bar, lift the demands. The competition is very strong but we can beat any club in the world.”

Week of departures at Old Trafford

At the same time, Alex Telles’ reported transfer to Saudi Arabia is the latest in a string of departures that began last weekend at Old Trafford. After having a verbally agreed transfer to Al-Nassr on Tuesday, the week has been nothing but ups and downs for the Brazilian fullback.

There was initially some uncertainty since there were rumors the Saudi Arabian side were having second thoughts. Throughout this time, the Premier League team were said to be waiting on the necessary paperwork.

However, it seems that the move is once again feasible and perhaps imminent. United’s Anthony Elanga is also leaving for a new club, as he is returning to England to finalize his transfer to Nottingham Forest after already having agreed to terms.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire