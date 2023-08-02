As with any year, making a prediction for the 2023/24 Championship table is just about impossible. One of the most competitive leagues in world soccer, the Championship is entertaining for the neutral viewer. Much of that is a credit to the unpredictability in the league. Last season, Burnley picked up 101 points in the 46-game season. In doing so, Vincent Kompany’s side was the first to eclipse the century mark since Leicester City in 2013/14. The Foxes went on to win the Premier League two seasons later.

This season, though, Leicester is one of the biggest talking points in the Championship. The Foxes, as well as Leeds and Southampton, make the return to the second division. Joining those three as the newcomers are Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday. The latter of those won the League One Playoff to get into the second division. Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday were in the second tier just a few seasons ago. However, Plymouth is back in the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

That makes Plymouth one of the candidates to go down to League One. Last season, two of the three clubs coming up from League One suffered relegation. Moreover, Sunderland, which returned to the Championship last season, pushed for promotion.

Sunderland will be a contender to go up to the Premier League. It will be no easy task, though. The three clubs coming down lead the odds race to secure outright promotion back to the Premier League. Ahead of Sunderland are Watford, Norwich, Middlesbrough and newly promoted Ipswich.

Of the 24 clubs in the Championship this season, 19 have played in the Premier League. For the first time, there are two former Premier League-winning clubs in the Championship: Leicester City and Blackburn. That is the dream in the long run for most clubs. However, the immediate goal is promotion to the top flight.

The Championship TV schedule kicks off Friday, Aug. 4. Coverage of the Championship is on ESPN+ for viewers in the United States.

Here are our predictions for this season. Let us know how you see the table unfolding in the comments section below. Who is on the way to the Premier League after this season?

Christopher Harris
  1. Leicester City
  2. Southampton
  3. Middlesbrough
  4. Watford
  5. Blackburn
  6. Leeds United
  7. Huddersfield Town
  8. Swansea City
  9. Preston
  10. Sunderland
  11. Coventry
  12. Ipswich Town
  13. West Bromwich Albion
  14. Norwich City
  15. Stoke City
  16. Millwall
  17. Hull City
  18. Birmingham City
  19. Bristol City
  20. Rotherham United
  21. Queen’s Park Rangers
  22. Cardiff City
  23. Sheffield Wednesday
  24. Plymouth Argyle
Kartik Krishnaiyer

Kartik Krishnaiyer regularly features on TalkSport Radio to provide analysis on the EFL Championship. Here are his picks:

  1. Leicester City
  2. Middlesbrough
  3. Norwich City
  4. Southampton
  5. Sunderland
  6. Leeds United
  7. Coventry
  8. Stoke City
  9. West Bromwich Albion
  10. Watford
  11. Ipswich Town
  12. Swansea City
  13. Millwall
  14. Blackburn Rovers
  15. Hull City
  16. Sheffield Wednesday
  17. Preston
  18. Bristol City
  19. Cardiff City
  20. Huddersfield Town
  21. Queen’s Park Rangers
  22. Rotherham United
  23. Birmingham City
  24. Plymouth Argyle

