As with any year, making a prediction for the 2023/24 Championship table is just about impossible. One of the most competitive leagues in world soccer, the Championship is entertaining for the neutral viewer. Much of that is a credit to the unpredictability in the league. Last season, Burnley picked up 101 points in the 46-game season. In doing so, Vincent Kompany’s side was the first to eclipse the century mark since Leicester City in 2013/14. The Foxes went on to win the Premier League two seasons later.

This season, though, Leicester is one of the biggest talking points in the Championship. The Foxes, as well as Leeds and Southampton, make the return to the second division. Joining those three as the newcomers are Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday. The latter of those won the League One Playoff to get into the second division. Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday were in the second tier just a few seasons ago. However, Plymouth is back in the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

That makes Plymouth one of the candidates to go down to League One. Last season, two of the three clubs coming up from League One suffered relegation. Moreover, Sunderland, which returned to the Championship last season, pushed for promotion.

Sunderland will be a contender to go up to the Premier League. It will be no easy task, though. The three clubs coming down lead the odds race to secure outright promotion back to the Premier League. Ahead of Sunderland are Watford, Norwich, Middlesbrough and newly promoted Ipswich.

Of the 24 clubs in the Championship this season, 19 have played in the Premier League. For the first time, there are two former Premier League-winning clubs in the Championship: Leicester City and Blackburn. That is the dream in the long run for most clubs. However, the immediate goal is promotion to the top flight.

The Championship TV schedule kicks off Friday, Aug. 4. Coverage of the Championship is on ESPN+ for viewers in the United States.

Christopher Harris

Leicester City Southampton

Middlesbrough Watford Blackburn Leeds United

Huddersfield Town Swansea City Preston Sunderland Coventry Ipswich Town West Bromwich Albion Norwich City Stoke City Millwall Hull City Birmingham City Bristol City Rotherham United Queen’s Park Rangers

Cardiff City Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle

Kartik Krishnaiyer

Kartik Krishnaiyer regularly features on TalkSport Radio to provide analysis on the EFL Championship. Here are his picks:

Leicester City Middlesbrough

Norwich City Southampton Sunderland Leeds United

Coventry Stoke City West Bromwich Albion Watford Ipswich Town Swansea City Millwall Blackburn Rovers Hull City Sheffield Wednesday Preston Bristol City Cardiff City Huddersfield Town Queen’s Park Rangers

Rotherham United Birmingham City Plymouth Argyle

