Sheffield Wednesday has announced that manager Darren Moore has departed the club by mutual consent. The news has come as a shock to many as the team was just promoted to the EFL Championship. Moore led the Owls to England’s second-tiered division by winning the League One playoffs in May.

“Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways,” stated club chairman Dejphon Chansiri. “The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.”

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club. Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Coach wishes team well in final message

Moore also acknowledged Chansiri in his departing message as well. “Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship,” proclaimed the coach. “I’m delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfill the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.”

The manager leaves Wednesday after a successful two years at the helm. Moore arrived at the club in March of 2021 as they sat in the Championship relegation zone. Despite not being able to save the Owls from relegation, Moore led the club to the League One playoffs in his first full season. Sunderland, however, ultimately beat the Owls in the two-legged affair by just one goal.

Darren Moore departs despite leading Sheffield Wednesday to Championship

Wednesday then finished third in the table for the 2022/23 campaign and eventually won the playoffs to earn promotion into the Championship. Nevertheless, Moore will now not be able to coach the club in the division next season.

The Guardian conducted a study back in March that stated that only 4.4% of “management-related positions” in English soccer were held by black coaches. This study occurred during a time in which Moore, Patrick Vieira, and Paul Ince were still managing their clubs. However, now all three are currently out of work at the moment.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport