A sensational comeback to Portugal for Jose Mourinho is in the works. Correio da Manha states Benfica president Rui Costa has his sights set on the former Porto coach.

During the summer, Rui Costa plans to persuade Mourinho that he has the ideal assignment for him. Jorge Mendes, the coach’s representative, has already begun negotiations with the Portuguese giants, the report adds.



Roger Schmidt is now leading Benfica as their head coach. In the summer of 2022, he joined the team, and his contract runs through 2026. However, if Benfica is to bring in the Portuguese Mourinho, it must cut ties with Schmidt.

Jose Mourinho speaks about potential return Portugal

The 61-year-old Mourinho recently ramped up the pressure on his German colleague, who has been under criticism for his tenure at Benfica. ‘The Special One’ hinted at a possible comeback to the club before the club’s crucial Europa League match against Rangers last month.

“Can I link one of these clubs with my future? Benfica are part of my past. With the past, yes. Only God knows what my future will be. I live near Lisbon. To get to the Estadio da Luz and José Alvalade. [the home stadiums of Benfica and Sporting respectively], 20 minutes, and I’m here.

“Why? Never say no, especially in football. My life is football, I can train anywhere, I have no problems. If I could coach even tomorrow, I would have done it by now. I feel empty when I’m not coaching. I will definitely come back this summer and try to make a better decision,” he told Record.

In Portugal, Benfica’s German manager Schmidt has taken a lot of heat after his team’s disastrous derby defeats to Sporting and Porto. Benfica narrowly edged Rangers to save face in the Europa League round of 16, but pressure remains intense on Schmidt.

It is still not out of the question that the coach who had stints at giants like Chelsea, United and Real Madrid will make a heartfelt return to Benfica. That marvelous career started in 2000 at Benfica. After just nine league games in charge of Benfica, he stepped down after new president Manuel Vilarinho declined to extend his contract.

Adding fuel to the fire

After his time with Benfica, Mourinho moved on to União de Leiria. Porto subsequently came calling, and he won the UEFA Cup and the Champions League in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

At last weekend’s match between Sporting and Benfica, the famed coach was seen at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Following his departure from Roma in January after 2.5 years in the Italian capital, the former manager was caught in a box by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola. Sporting directors Rui Costa and Frederico Varandas were also there for the championship match.

Mourinho has not officially confirmed his future, although he has been linked to other possibilities since Roma fired him in January. On the contrary, he has been preparing for his future duty by viewing a lot of games around Europe and the Middle East.



He reportedly spoke with Saudi authorities to explore a possible transfer after the season. But now the Portuguese coach could have had an opportunity for a position closer to home.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.