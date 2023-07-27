Legendary Spanish midfielder David Silva officially announced his retirement from the game on Thursday. The 37-year-old playmaker began his club career with Valencia, before moving to Manchester City and finally Real Sociedad. However, a significant recent injury has forced the player to retire.

“Today is a sad day for me,” Silva stated on his official Twitter account. “Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to, today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much.”

“I am a lucky man who has been able to do what he likes most: play football and play it surrounded by the best professionals, teammates, and friends you can have.”

ACL injury forces retirement of David Silva

Silva suffered a serious knee setback during preseason preparations with Sociedad just last week. The midfielder injured his ACL and due to his age, retirement was the most logical solution. Silva previously helped Sociedad qualify for the Champions League for the upcoming season. It will be the first time in nine years that the Spanish side will play in the top European competition. However, the midfielder will be unable to experience the feat with his now-former club.

A mainstay in top Man City team

Although he last played for Sociedad, Silva made his name at Manchester City. The dynamic midfielder made over 400 total appearances during a decade with the English side. He managed to collect 11 significant trophies with City, including four Premier League titles.

The English top-flight team issued their statement to Silva, thanking him for his time at the club. “Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish David all the best in his retirement and to thank him once more for the incredible contribution he made to our football club during his ten years here,” the statement read.

Along with a stellar club career, Silva was also an accomplished international star with Spain. The midfielder helped guide his national team to the 2020 World Cup title, as well as triumphs in the 2008 and 2012 Euro tournaments. In all, Silva collected 16 major trophies throughout his career for club and country.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT