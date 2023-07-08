Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly furious over Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane. There has been no secret that the German giants want to sign a striker this summer. Bayern narrowly grabbed the Bundesliga title last season, but could certainly use an addition up front.

According to a report by Bild, Levy wants “Bayern to bleed” in their attempts to sign Kane. The exec is angry at the German club for reportedly talking with the Spurs player for months.

In fact, recent reports claimed that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel even met Kane at his house in London. The former Chelsea coach supposedly discussed a transfer with the player and the two even talked about winning the Champions League together.

The German side previously had an opening bid of around $76 million for Kane turned down by the north London outfit. Now, Levy will reportedly reject offers from Bayern up to $110 million. It remains to be seen just how high the Bundesliga champions will go to get their main target.

Kane could join domestic rival if he leaves as a free agent in 2024

Kane is set to enter his final year under contract with Spurs. With all indications pointing to the player not open to re-signing, the Premier League club must now look at their options.

They could either sell Kane this summer for a massive profit or allow their superstar to walk out of the door for free in 2024. The latter could allow the striker to join a fellow English team, something Levy does not want.

It was also recently revealed that Kane is building a new home in London. The mansion just so happens to be located less than 15 miles from Chelsea’s training facility. The Blues are now managed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs would not sell Kane directly to Chelsea, but a reunion could occur should the striker leave for free next summer.

PSG, Real other possible negotiating partners for Daniel Levy

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid could also be options for Kane this summer. The Ligue 1 champions are in the middle of rebuild under new manager Luis Enrique.

Kylian Mbappe is likely set to depart the club, which would leave a massive hole up front. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with Real. However, assuming he goes elsewhere, the Spanish giants will also need a new center forward as well.

