MLS Season Pass is available almost everywhere. This makes it convenient to follow the league wherever you happen to be on Earth. But, like other services from Apple, some places are unfortunately locked out.

While most major areas let you subscribe to MLS Season Pass, there are a few areas blacked out.

Locations MLS Season Pass is not available

The list below are some of the notable nations where MLS Season Pass is not available:

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Barbados

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Cameroon

China

Croatia

Georgia

Iceland

Kenya

Kuwait

Morocco

Nigeria

Pakistan

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Singapore

Suriname

Turkey

Uruguay

Vietnam

Yemen



Note that this list is not comprehensive and is subject to change, as Apple expands or contracts service coverage around the world. Check with Apple to confirm whether your country is included.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Being tied to Apple TV creates some of the availability issues. However, it’s not that black and white. For example, in Russia, you can get most of Apple’s services, including iTunes and Apple TV+. So you can listen to music or watch Ted Lasso, but viewing MLS is not an option.

The size and/or status of a country doesn’t seem to necessarily matter, either. As noted, major countries like Russia , China or Turkey are left out, but tiny nations like Fiji, Malta, and Trinidad and Tobago have access.



It’s all up to the local circumstances of each country. As this is just the first year of the service, there is time for things to evolve. And that includes availability. You can expect the coverage to likely expand as the 10-year deal between MLS and Apple goes on.

If you do live in a country where MLS Season Pass is available, check our MLS TV schedule page for the latest game listings.