The England national team abandoned tradition in the wake of the unveiling of the Euro 2024 away kit.

When images of England’s 2024 European Championship home jersey began making the rounds online earlier this month, supporters went crazy.

Fans are said to be excited about it, and a lot of them are praising the design for paying homage to the kits from the ’80s and ’90s. Critics lauded it for deviating from the 2022 World Cup’s sleeker, blue-gradient style.

The Three Lions’ away jersey for the next summer tournament has also been leaked, and it looks completely different from what their fans have seen before. The England 2024 away jersey, however, has a bold new hue.

England’s Euro 2024 away kit gets leaked

‘Dark raisin’ is the official name of the shade of dark pale maroon. Footy Headlines claims Gareth Southgate’s players will wear the color for the 2024 Euro in Germany. A geometric design in a variety of colors and styles, including a St. George’s cross, runs along one side of the strip.

You can see the blue, claret, cream, and black pattern on the shirt’s sides, which contrast with the deep purple primary color. On the other hand, a pale yellow, known as ‘sesame’ represents the Nike logo and the distinctive England emblem.

Harry Kane is England’s all-time leading scorer.

A departure from the standard English color, this color scheme is rather striking. Historically, they have always worn either red, blue, or navy as their second jersey.

Although the original mockups showed a muddy green shirt, a graphic designer used Photoshop to provide a more realistic representation of the final product. By April or March, fans should be able to purchase both the home and away strips.

When is the 2024 Euro draw and how does it work?

From now until 2030, England will wear Nike gear worth $505 million. After their 3-1 victory over Italy in October, Southgate’s side officially qualified for the tournament that begins next June 14.

Having defeated the Three Lions in a nail-biting penalty shootout at Wembley three years ago, the Azzurri are now defending champions. With two victories this time around against them, England guaranteed their spot in the 2024 Euro championships.

In Germany, Gareth Southgate’s squad will be aiming to take a giant leap toward a first European Championship victory. The kits warrant mixed feelings. With success in Euro 2024, it can become a legendary piece of English soccer memorabilia.

England is in pot one because it finished first in its qualification group with 20 points. Therefore, Southgate’s squad can steer clear of tough opponents like Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium and Germany.

Hungary, Albania, Austria, Turkey, and Romania will join Denmark in the second pot. The third pot consists of the following countries: the Czech Republic, Scotland, Croatia, Slovakia, the Netherlands, and Slovenia. In contrast, three playoff champions will join Italy, Serbia, and Switzerland in pot four.

At Euro 2024, the last three slots come down to 12 teams. Greece, Ukraine, Wales, Georgia, Estonia, Finland, Poland, Luxembourg, Iceland, Bosnia, Israel and Kazakhstan will battle for those slots. On Saturday, the German city of Hamburg will play host to the Euro 2024 final draw.

PHOTOS: IMAGO