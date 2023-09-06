The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup draw took place on Tuesday. The continental cup champions from each of the six confederations will travel to Saudi Arabia to compete. There, they will join the defending champions of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad, as the host always has a representative in the tournament. Al-Ittihad now has Karim Benzema and N’golo Kante from a major summer transfer window.

In total, there are seven clubs competing. Those are Manchester City (ENG), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Al Ahly (EGY), Leon (MEX), Auckland City (NZL) and Al-Ittihad (RSA). The seventh club is not yet decided, but it will be coming from CONMEBOL. The winner of the Copa Libertadores will represent South America. Currently, that competition is in the semifinal stage. One of Boca Juniors, Palmeiras, Fluminense or Internacional will play in the Club World Cup.

This is the last edition of the current format of the FIFA Club World Cup. Starting in 2025, the Club World Cup will jump from seven teams to 32. This more resembles the international World Cup. Each of the continental representatives in this tournament will be in the United States for the 2025 Club World Cup. The OFC champion is the exception, as only one team from Oceania will be present.

2023 Club World Cup draw

This season, we still have the single-elimination bracket tournament that lasts 11 days. Tuesday’s draw set up the formatting for how the competition will play out. The teams from UEFA and CONMEBOL have a bye to the semifinals of the tournament. By comparison, the hosts and the OFC team play the first game. Representatives from Asia, North America and Africa begin play in the ‘quarterfinals’ of the competition.

The tournament starts on Dec. 12 and concludes on Dec. 22. Coverage in the United States is available on FOX Sports. Kickoff times are released closer to the tournament.

Tuesday Dec. 12

Al Ittihad vs. Auckland City (Match 1)

Friday, Dec. 15

Al Ahly vs. Winner of Match 1 (Match 2)

León vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Match 3)

Monday, Dec. 18

CONMEBOL Representative vs. Winner of Match 2

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Manchester City vs. Winner of Match 3)

Friday, Dec. 22

Final

