LaLiga inked the longest name in the sport to go along with its collection of icons, Llanfairpwll.

The Spanish Primera Division signed a one-year jersey sponsorship contract with Clwb Pel Droed Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch, a team from the Welsh fifth division.

The whole name appears on the club’s crest. Yet, most fans just call the club ‘Llanfairpwll’.

When will Llanfairpwll debut new sponsorship with LaLiga?

Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Raul made names for themselves in LaLiga. Currently, top talents like Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric and Robert Lewandowski call the league home. The north Welsh club will now wear their emblem on the chest of their home and away jerseys.

The village team from Anglesey competes in the highest level of North Wales Coast West League competition: Division One. On Saturday, when they meet island rivals Holyhead Town, the squad will debut their new LaLiga uniforms.

Llanfairpwll is famous for a few reasons

“We’ve got a great group here who are really committed to bringing success to the club. This new partnership with LaLiga brings further professionalism to our side, and I know the lads can’t wait to wear the new kit with pride from this Saturday and throughout the season,” remarked Gwyndaf Hughes, the club’s manager.

Meanwhile, Samantha Jones-Smith, chairperson of Llanfairpwll, has also praised the out-of-the-ordinary collaboration.

“Not only is it the most exciting collaboration the club has ever had, but it also allows us to improve both on and off the field. Securing a front-of-shirt partner of this level is of vital importance, and with LaLiga’s long-standing history of footballing excellence, we have a fantastic partner to join us on our journey.”

Over the course of the 2023-24 season, the Spanish league is preparing a series of activities with the team. Fans can buy the new uniforms in the coming months.