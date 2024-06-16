As the summer transfer window heats up, Spanish international Dani Olmo has emerged as a significant target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

With Olmo’s $64 million release clause at Leipzig, the race to secure his services is on, especially as his clause will increase after July 15.

This urgency has attracted the attention of several other top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. However, it is Manchester City that currently lead the race, as per Mundo Deportivo. The 26-year-old history with Pep Guardiola during their time at Barcelona’s La Masia academy only bolsters a possible move.

The Citizens’ interest in the Spaniard isn’t new. They had shown interest in the versatile winger last winter but opted to pursue West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta instead. However, with Paqueta now facing an investigation for alleged betting breaches, City’s focus has shifted back to Olmo.

Guardiola, who has a keen eye for talent, particularly admires Olmo for his versatility and technical prowess, qualities that align well with City’s playing style.

Financial challenges stop Barcelona from pursuing deal

Dani Olmo, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, has made a significant impact since joining Leipzig. Over the past few years, he has consistently impressed both at the club and international levels. His performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League have not gone unnoticed, with notable matches against teams like Real Madrid and Napoli.

In Germany, Olmo has developed into a key player, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive plays. His ability to play multiple roles in attack makes him a valuable asset, capable of adapting to different tactical setups. This versatility is particularly appealing to a manager like Guardiola, who values flexible and adaptable players.

While Barcelona have long been linked with a move to bring Olmo back to Camp Nou, the club’s financial constraints make it challenging to meet his release clause. This financial hurdle has effectively taken the Blaugrana out of the running, leaving the door open for other European giants. PSG and Bayern Munich have also shown interest, but Bayern are reportedly reluctant to meet the high release clause.

Race against time to activate release clause

Manchester City, on the other hand, have no such financial limitations. The Premier League champions are in a strong position to make a substantial offer that Leipzig cannot ignore.

With Guardiola potentially entering his final season at the Etihad Stadium, there is an added urgency to secure top talent to maintain their competitive edge and pursue more trophies.

The timing of any potential move for Olmo is crucial. His release clause is valid until July 15, after which it is expected to increase. This means that any interested club must act swiftly to finalize the transfer.

Additionally, Olmo’s focus on the upcoming European Championship with Spain adds a layer of complexity to the timing. He is a key part of Luis de la Fuente’s plans, and his immediate attention is on the tournament rather than transfer negotiations.

