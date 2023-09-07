Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is ready to quit the club due to his dissatisfaction with life at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea‘s new season has gotten off to a tough start with just four points from four Premier League games. Under Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership, the Blues are still attempting to find their cohesiveness.

But in recent weeks, a few people have shown their true colors. Enzo Fernandez is, without a doubt, a linchpin in the Blues’ starting eleven.

Chelsea and Enzo Fernandez struggling again

The Blues paid Benfica $133 million in January 2022 to acquire the Argentine. His World Cup victory with Argentina showed he is one of the best at his position. Sometimes the 22-year-old midfielder’s advanced carries and long passes appear like they came from another planet.

In the summer, several alterations were made, including the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach and the addition of many new players. The midfield has seen significant upheaval, with the additions of $205 million-plus-worth of players like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

However, early results for Chelsea have not exactly been there to launch the season, similar to last year. A draw against Liverpool and a win over Luton Town were encouraging early results.

However, losses to West Ham and Nottingham Forest meant that the team finished the season’s first four games with only four points. Since then, some have speculated that Fernandez may depart if performance does not improve.

Possible departure on horizon for Enzo

Despite having signed a 10-year deal, reports say Fernandez is already unhappy there and wants out. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the direction of Enzo’s career at Chelsea dissatisfies him.

The 22-year-old would be ready to leave the club if Mauricio Pochettino is unable to turn around the team’s fortunes. According to reports, this would come after six months under Pochettino. Chelsea has been unable to maximize its potential after spending $1 billion on arrivals. One of its most expensive signings is “seriously considering” a departure.

