Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have learned their opponents for the second round of the Carabao Cup. The draw took place on Thursday and featured all 12 Premier League teams not currently qualified for European competition.
The Blues and Spurs endured tough campaigns last season and finished outside of the top seven places in the table. This means that the massive duo will have to play an extra round of Carabao Cup competition.
Blues get favorable draw, Spurs set for tough matchup
Chelsea was matched up with Wimbledon in the draw. Wimbledon struggled in League Two during the 2022/23 season and only missed relegation by five points. Nevertheless, the Dons have made a host of changes during the summer transfer window. Ten new players have already been brought into the club, many on free deals. They opened their new campaign with a 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town last weekend.
Spurs, however, have been given a much more difficult first matchup in the tournament. The north London outfit will travel across town to face Fulham in round two of the Carabao Cup. Fulham only finished two places behind Spurs in the 2022/23 Premier League table. It will be one of just two top-flight matchups at this stage. Newly promoted Burnley is set to take on Nottingham Forest.
Along with the big boys, Wrexham also learned their fate in the tournament. The Welsh side previously beat Wigan on penalties to advance to the second round. They will next host Bradford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Wrexham draw familiar foe in Carabao Cup second round
The two teams face each other twice in League Two this season. Bradford opened their current campaign with a loss at the hands of Crawley Town. Wrexham’s current coach, Phil Parkinson, previously took Bradford to the Carabao Cup final back in 2013.
Full Carabao Cup Second Round Draw:
Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City
Salford City vs Leeds
Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Stoke vs Rotherham
Wrexham vs Bradford
Doncaster vs Everton
Bolton vs Middlesbrough
Port Vale vs Crewe
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield
Wolves vs Blackpool
Sheffield United vs Lincoln
Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich
Plymouth vs Crystal Palace
Reading vs Ipswich
Portsmouth vs Peterborough
Luton vs Gillingham
Swansea vs Bournemouth
Fulham vs Tottenham
Exeter vs Stevenage
Wycombe vs Sutton United
Birmingham vs Cardiff
Newport vs Brentford
Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon
PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images
