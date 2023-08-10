Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have learned their opponents for the second round of the Carabao Cup. The draw took place on Thursday and featured all 12 Premier League teams not currently qualified for European competition.

The Blues and Spurs endured tough campaigns last season and finished outside of the top seven places in the table. This means that the massive duo will have to play an extra round of Carabao Cup competition.

Blues get favorable draw, Spurs set for tough matchup

Chelsea was matched up with Wimbledon in the draw. Wimbledon struggled in League Two during the 2022/23 season and only missed relegation by five points. Nevertheless, the Dons have made a host of changes during the summer transfer window. Ten new players have already been brought into the club, many on free deals. They opened their new campaign with a 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town last weekend.

Spurs, however, have been given a much more difficult first matchup in the tournament. The north London outfit will travel across town to face Fulham in round two of the Carabao Cup. Fulham only finished two places behind Spurs in the 2022/23 Premier League table. It will be one of just two top-flight matchups at this stage. Newly promoted Burnley is set to take on Nottingham Forest.

Along with the big boys, Wrexham also learned their fate in the tournament. The Welsh side previously beat Wigan on penalties to advance to the second round. They will next host Bradford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Wrexham draw familiar foe in Carabao Cup second round

The two teams face each other twice in League Two this season. Bradford opened their current campaign with a loss at the hands of Crawley Town. Wrexham’s current coach, Phil Parkinson, previously took Bradford to the Carabao Cup final back in 2013.

Full Carabao Cup Second Round Draw:

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City

Salford City vs Leeds

Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Stoke vs Rotherham

Wrexham vs Bradford

Doncaster vs Everton

Bolton vs Middlesbrough

Port Vale vs Crewe

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield

Wolves vs Blackpool

Sheffield United vs Lincoln

Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich

Plymouth vs Crystal Palace

Reading vs Ipswich

Portsmouth vs Peterborough

Luton vs Gillingham

Swansea vs Bournemouth

Fulham vs Tottenham

Exeter vs Stevenage

Wycombe vs Sutton United

Birmingham vs Cardiff

Newport vs Brentford

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images